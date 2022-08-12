Hundreds will need help with uniforms

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

SOCIAL Services Minister Obie Wilchcombe anticipates the ministry will help over a thousand students with school uniforms this year.

During his budget debate contribution in June, the minister said financial assistance for school uniform purchases will be doubled compared to previous years. “What was $400,000 is now $800,000,” he said. The minister added that only $95,000 was spent for uniform assistance from last year’s Budget.

“No child will be left behind. No child will not have the support,” he said previously.

Yesterday, when asked if the Ministry had seen an increase in persons seeking assistance as school will soon open, he said: “I can’t tell you that yet, I will know that by early next year. I know there have been one or two people who have spoken to me and I have directed them to the ministry.”

“It’ll obviously be several hundred depending on (this) and I’m anticipating at least more than a thousand, but then again I don’t know official numbers yet.”

Mr Wilchcombe said his ministry is dedicated to meeting the needs of those vulnerable Bahamian families.

“I’m sure the demand will be there given the state of the growing economy. The truth is that many are still not where they were three-four years ago because of Dorian and the pandemic,” he said.

He said his ministry is preparing to get messages out to children.

“We are trying to get rid of all problems and troubles that our young people face and we want to do so more quickly, as opposed to waiting for something to happen and then reacting,” he said.

According to Mr Wilchcombe, the government is also planning after school programmes for youth.

“We are setting up programmes for young people to learn dance, theatre, poetry, writing, judo and karate,” he said. “We want to give our children more to do - give them a cause which to work for and I guarantee you the children will be better.”

He also commented that with the recent spike in drownings, Bahamians were reminded to “be your brother’s keeper.”

“We must be our brother’s keeper, we must keep our eyes open and look out for each other. I think it’s imperative for us to again become our neighbour’s keeper. Remember it takes a village to raise a child and we’re talking about looking out, guiding, give that representation when the parent is not there.”