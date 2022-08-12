Man accused of threatening to kill woman, assaulting her with gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted $5,000 bail in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday accused of threatening to kill a woman and assaulting her with a gun.

Demeko Johnson, 25, represented by Attorney Wendawn Miller-Frazer, faced Acting Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on charges of a assault with a deadly weapon and threats of death.

On August 11 in New Providence Johnson is alleged to have assaulted Mazie Cox with a handgun and threatened her with death. In court the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

With there being no objection to bail from Prosecutor Inspector Lincoln McKenzie it was granted to Johnson at the sum of $5,000 with one or two sureties.

Johnson’s trial will commence on November 24.