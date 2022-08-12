Man held after shots fired at police officers

A MAN is in police custody for firing at officers who were on routine patrol.

Police said shortly after 9pm on Wednesday, officers attached to Operation Just Road were in the area of East Street and Balfour Avenue when they observed a Coconut Grove Avenue man acting suspiciously.

When officers tried to approach the man, he pulled out a handgun and fired in their direction. Officers returned fire, which resulted in the man being shot and his handgun confiscated.

The suspect, who is known to police, was taken to hospital by EMS where he was treated, discharged and later handed over to police. Investigations continue.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a stabbing incident that left a 29-year-old man in hospital.

The incident occurred sometime after 3am on Wednesday.

Preliminary reports are that the victim was at a residence in the Marshall Road area when he got into an argument with another man and was subsequently stabbed multiple times in his body.

The victim was taken to hospital where he is detained in serious condition. Police are questioning a 29-year-old Bacardi Road man in connection with this incident and are once again appealing to the public to find more peaceful ways to resolve conflicts.

Police urged yesterday: “Violence is the problem, not the solution.”