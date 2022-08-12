Two charged with Rock Crusher Road murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

TWO MEN were charged in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday with the shooting death last weekend of a 21-year-old man who was on bail for murder.

Marvin Augustine, 22, and Ramero “Double O” Rolle, 23, stood before Acting Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on a shared charge of the murder of 21-year-old Ayundo “Baby Souls” Louis.

According to a police report, at around 2pm on August 6 on Maxwell Street in the Rock Crusher Road area the occupants of a black hatchback, believed to be the two accused, pulled up on a group of men outside a residence.

The two accused then reportedly opened fire on the group of men resulting in Louis being shot multiple times. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of his death Louis was wearing an Electronic Monitoring Device (EMD) while on bail. Louis was awaiting trial for the 2018 shooting death of 45-year-old Okell Solomon Sr, outside his home.

Due to the severity of the offence neither accused was required to enter a plea in court.

The accused were informed that their case would proceed by way of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI).

Both accused denied any involvement in the incident, claiming that they were both also wearing EMDs at the time of the murder.

Both Rolle and Augustine are currently ordered to wear ankle monitors as they await trial for alleged involvement in the 2021 murder of 25-year-old Stervante Moss.

Although the accused were denied bail, they can apply for bail before the Supreme Court, where their trial will eventually be held.

Until Augustine or Rolle are granted bail, they will be returned to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS).

The VBIs in this matter are expected to be served in court on November 29.