Assistant Commissioner ‘at peace’ with former treatment

ASSISTANT Commissioner of Police Kendal Strachan says he is at peace with himself regarding the way he was treated under the former Minnis administration.

In 2019, senior police officers Clayton Fernander, Leamond Deleveaux and Mr Strachan were asked to take their accumulated vacation leaves.

ACP Strachan was then reassigned to the Willimae Centre for Girls as head of security.

Yesterday, ACP Strachan told reporters that despite what happened to him, he remains a proud Bahamian and member of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

“I’m a proud Bahamian,” he said. “I’m a proud member of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, who served my country with distinction and pride for 38 years come November of this year. I will continue to serve, unless either the good Lord should determine that my time on earth has ended or secondly that I have completed my service and then move into another arena that I would be happy being in.

“So, there’s not much more that I would wish to say, other than to encourage my colleagues out there who like myself, who are interested in law enforcement.

“A wonderful career that is given to me in serving you, the citizens of this country, to encourage them to continue to be true to yourself, true to your calling, putting the good Lord first, doing the best you can while you are where you are, and encouraging others to do likewise,” ACP Strachan said.

Former Police Commissioner Paul Rolle has publicly stated he felt betrayed and deceived by the Minnis administration’s handling of the three high ranking police officers, adding he never supported the senior officers being placed on leave.

Commissioner Clayton Fernander recently said on a television show “On the Record” with host Jerome Sawyer that had he not been “disrupted” by a forced leave and secondment in 2019, he would have been in his retirement by now.

Leaving the Royal Bahamas Police Force by way of retirement was something he was planning for.

He also revealed officers had been advised to stay away from him.