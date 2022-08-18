Freeport Container Port celebrates 25th anniversary

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The Freeport Container Port reached a major milestone this summer, celebrating 25 years in operation on Grand Bahama.

On July 16, 1997, FCP opened its doors. It serves as the natural transshipment hub for the Eastern seaboard of the Americas and the principal East/West Line Haul routes through the region. It is a member of Hutchison Ports, the port and related services division of CK Hutchison Holding Limited (CK Hutchison). The company and its operations have been expanded over the past two and a half decades.

CEO Alan Dixon commended the team for reaching this milestone.

“When we opened the doors at FCP in 1997, our operation started with a team of 65 people and four cranes. From those humble beginnings, our team has grown 10 times its original size as we progressively upgraded and expanded our terminal and equipment,” he said.

“Over the years, we have faced some difficult times – global economic downturn as well as loss equipment and tragically, even some of our own people, yet we have persevered. And those challenges helped to prepare us not only for today but for tomorrow. FCP has proved time and time again that its team is adaptable, courageous, and resilient.”

Mr Dixon highlighted positive developments the business continues to make, especially in recent months.

“This year, we have constructed three new on-site green spaces – now known as “Breathe Zones” – making our terminal ‘greener’ and providing our team members a space to unwind and recharge on property.

“We’ve also been working to improve work-life balance, acknowledging that we must prioritize happy, healthy people to sustain our business. We intend to move forward in this direction, with people at the heart, always,” he stated.

In commemoration of its 25-year milestone, Hutchison Ports FCP celebrated its employees and also gave back to the community in a special way.



In the 25 days leading up to the 25th anniversary, the company and its employees participated in a series of fundraisers and community-conscious activities. Departments across the business demonstrated their creativity through events such as bake sales, raffles, fish fries, school, and beach clean-ups, and food drives.

Through the team’s collective fundraising efforts, along with support from its sister company, Freeport Harbour Company Ltd. as well as friends from the corporate community, Team FCP raised funds to fully cover a one-day round trip excursion to Baha Bay Water Park at Baha Mar in New Providence for 20 children at the Grand Bahama Children’s Home, as well as their chaperones, recognizing that the children at the home have faced much loss and hardship, especially in recent years as a result of Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

Mr Dixon made the presentation to Ms June Hutcheson, Executive Director of the Grand Bahama Children’s Home, during the FCP’s 25th Anniversary Countdown: A Family Fun Day event held at the terminal.



Team members and their families also gathered for a day of celebration. During a brief ceremony, senior management recognized five long-serving employees who have contributed 25 years of service to the business, having been employed at FCP since its inception.



There were also open bus tours of the quay, family games, and prizes, an inter-departmental Tug of War Tournament, Team Talent Showcase, as well as lots of food, treats, and entertainment provided by local vendors.

At a private reception for close friends and family of Freeport Container Port, the Rt. Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister of the Bahamas, thanked FCP for the pivotal role it has played in the Bahamian economy. He praised the business as a model for the advancement of workers in the industrial sector.

FCP extended thanks for all the wonderful friendships and bonds developed over the years from peers in corporate Grand Bahama and the industrial sector, and especially the consistent support of the Government of The Bahamas.