‘Moving services online is the right way to go’

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Information technology professionals have hailed the government’s efforts to provide grant funding for digital innovators for public sector efficiency.



Philip Darville, owner/operator of SolveIt Bahamas, told Tribune Business the government moving to automate more of its services is “commonplace” everywhere else in the world because this is what is needed to conduct business effectively nowadays.



He said: “The way we’ve been operating in a legacy environment is just counterproductive to all stakeholders especially the ones you are providing the solutions for. So essentially they should shift to more of a one government model.”



The government has announced that Bahamian innovators and tech entrepreneurs are being urged to participate in a digital innovation project to develop technological solutions, which will bring about greater efficiencies in the public sector. A total of $1m will be awarded to the successful candidate or candidates.

There are numerous ways in which the government can increase efficiencies in the public sector, and $1m is “not enough” Mr Darville estimates. “Unless they are targeting something specific, like customer service experience then $1m won’t cut it.



“What we are looking for is a significant investment in IT and we have not had that. There has been loans from the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank) that’s surely in the millions of dollars, but in the end those interventions targeted just a small number of agencies for some level of automation.”

The government is rolling out its E-Services system, “MyGateway Bahamas” and has already integrated the Road Traffic Department for driver’s licences and character reference certificates from the Royal Bahamas Police Force. But more needs to be done to “cut the red tape,” in the public sector.



Clyde Symonette, Information Specialists Ltd’s (ISL) managing director, said: “The MyGateway service works very well. You can sit at home and basically complete your applications for what you need and not have to stand on a long line. I have no complaints with it.”



Mr Symonette also has created a software management system, the “Single Window Management” (SWIM) system, to assist with the new Customs Department “Click2Clear” system that allows users to upload their invoices directly to the Click2Clear system in a seamless manner which saves hours of data inputting time for businesses.



Mr Symonette also wanted to take the SWIM process in an attempt to apply it to air arrivals, which he estimates will save time for processing inbound traffic as they enter the country but also would collate and document goods entering the country by inbound travellers. However, his initial approach to the government during the previous Free National Movement administration was met with a cool shoulder and he was dissuaded from formally submitting a proposal. This new grant initiative may give new life to his ambitions.



Mr Symonette also said: “Finding solutions to all of these bottlenecks and challenges in the public sector can only be a good thing. It can only lead to more efficiency. As you know the private sector seeks to do what it does more efficiently at a lower cost. So, if the government with the help of the private sector achieve that to an even larger degree then it would reap tremendous savings to the Bahamian people.”