Recall of sweet potatoes remains in effect

THE BAHAMAS Agricultural Health and Food Safety Authority (BAHFSA) says the recall of whole sweet potatoes remains in effect.

Last month, the recall came on behalf of the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC).

The sweet potatoes under investigation were transported from the packing house at North Andros to the Produce Exchange at New Providence, which is managed by BAIC.

The sweet potatoes were on sale at the Produce Exchange from June 24 through to July 15.

Last month, reports revealed that 13 farms at North Andros had potentially supplied the produce exchange with the sweet potatoes. However, ongoing investigations with the help of BAIC, local farmers of North Andros, the Department of Agriculture and BAHFSA will determine the source of the infestation.

In an updated press release yesterday, BAHFSA said: “Subsequent to a preliminary investigation at the Produce Exchange at BAIC, a multi-agency investigation, led by the Plant Protection Unit (PPU) at BAHFSA was carried out on the island of Andros, specifically on North Andros.

“Other stakeholders in attendance included the Department of Agriculture, BAIC, CARDI and the Food Safety and Quality Unit (BAHFSA). The key findings and recommendations emanating from that mission were shared among the stakeholders and included an action plan which highlighted agency responsibilities in addressing the matter and disseminating the information to farmers.”

PPU has recommended the resumption of trade of sweet potatoes from North Andros to New Providence pending the implementation of short-term measures between the Packing House and BAMSI.

These measures include: phytosanitary inspection system at the Packing House and BAMSI to detect and report sweet potato weevils and other pests associated with sweet potato consignments, record-keeping and traceability system at the Packing House and BAMSI, temporarily restricting all sweet potato inspections by authorized officers and trade to the Packing House and BAMSI only, and lastly, uninspected sweet potato consignments originating from other sources should not be allowed to leave North Andros.

BAHFSA warned restaurants, retailers, food service providers and consumers to not eat, sell or serve the affected potatoes supplied by the Produce Exchange on the dates mentioned as it may lead to illness in people who consume these potatoes.

The agency advised farmers and those growing sweet potatoes, and staff at the Packing Houses and Produce Exchange to stay tuned for information on training by the various agencies to learn more about the best practices in growing sweet potatoes and controlling sweet potato weevil infestation.