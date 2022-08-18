Schools will be ready to open, says Sears

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE the assertion that the government will be unable to complete school repairs before the new academic year begins, Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears said he is confident the work will be done on time.

Mr Sears, who is also a former Minister of Education, said he is well aware of the challenges the ministry has faced, particularly due to the fact that for almost two years most of the campuses were closed.

He noted there are a great number of structural defects that have to be addressed in the process.

Free National Movement chairman Dr Duane Sands said earlier this week that it seemed unimaginable for some schools to be ready for the opening of schools on August 29.

“The Minister of Education has made it very clear that she would like for all of the schools to be ready for the 29th of August when the students come in and also for the 22nd, when the teachers and the administrators come,” the minister said on the sidelines of a climate change conference at Baha Mar.

“First of all, the entire Ministry of Works, were working flat out - our architects, engineers, as project coordinators, and have been really stretched scoping hundreds of schools, not only here in New Providence, but also in Family Islands. I am advised that those projects will come on stream. Some of the projects will have to be cut back, because there’s just not sufficient time,” he said.

The minister told reporters he had confidence in the projects reaching completion in a timely fashion.

He said: “First of all, I am happy that the spokesman gave a qualification. He didn’t say it’s impossible. It’s almost impossible and it will be done. You know, that’s the commitment we have made and we’re doing it with the partnership of contractors.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many students were unable to attend school face-to-face and had to adjust to virtual learning.

Mr Sears explained that people are relieved that their children will be able to re-enter school after being out for such a long period of time.

He described the reopening as an opportunity not only to engage in the tooling function, but also the socialisation function of school.

When asked about the cost of the school repairs so far, the minister noted that repairs are still ongoing.

However, once the final number is concluded it will be disclosed publicly.