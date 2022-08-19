46 migrants apprehended

THE Immigration Department said 46 migrants were turned over to the Enforcement Unit of the Grand Bahama district from the United States Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark.

The group was found in waters near Anguilla Cay on Friday, August 12.

The group consisted of 31 Cubans. Twenty-one were men, six were women and four were children.

There were also two men and two women from Jamaica.

Additionally, seven Haitians - three men and four women; three Chinese men; and one Brazilian woman were among the group.

In keeping with the Department and the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 guidelines, all migrants were examined, tested and subsequently transported to the Carmichael Road Detention Centre on Friday for further processing and to await repatriation to their homeland; all safety protocols were strictly observed during transport and handover.