BNT says no to Andros mining

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas National Trust says the organisation does not endorse the proposed North Andros mining project.

In a press release, yesterday BNT said the organisation is not automatically an anti-development organisation, however, large-scale industrial projects such as mining are not supported.

“The Bahamas Materials Company has made presentations to the BNT’s executive committee on its project’s planned activity and area of impact,” the agency said. “While the BNT is not automatically an anti-development organisation, we do not support, nor endorse large-scale industrial extractive projects such as mining.”

BNT emphasised the importance of projects intended to build and sustain the Bahamian economy being developed responsibly across the Bahamas, but particularly in proximity to national parks and marine protected areas.

“The BNT understands the importance of both foreign direct and Bahamian capital investment in projects intended to build and sustain the Bahamian economy. At the same time, we all agree that projects need to be developed responsibly across the Bahamas, but particularly in proximity to National Parks and Marine Protected Areas,” the organisation said in an official press release yesterday.

As an organisation that is guided by balance and scientific research, BNT expressed awareness of the general ecological sensitivity of North Andros.

“The Joulter Cays National Park, while outside the area of impact for the proposed project, is the closest protected area to the proposed project site. Our review of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), once completed, would pay particular attention to any activities that may even residually impact this pristine national park.”

The BNT said it has several government representatives on its council, some from agencies that review and regulate such projects.

“We will respect and await the due process and offer comment/objection officially to the government at the appropriate time. As far as we are aware, The Bahamas Materials Company’s project has not been given formal consideration by the government.

“As per the Bahamas Investment Authority and government environmental regulations, if the company advances to that stage, it will at that time be required to produce an EIA against Terms of Reference issued by the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP). Upon completion of the EIA and the required public review process, the BNT Scientific Team will review and offer professional commentary.”

BNT also addressed social media speculations regarding a board member having business ties to the proposed project.

“We acknowledge that there is a member of BNT Council affiliated with the proposed project; and we state for the public record that in accordance with BNT good governance policies and procedures, that member of Council has formally declared their interest in the project to the BNT council president. Accordingly, the individual has recused themselves from all BNT discussions regarding the proposed project,” the organisation said in a press release yesterday.