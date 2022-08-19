EDITORIAL: Be relentless not just in words, but in actions

THE murder of Omar Davis Jr has rightly appalled the nation.

He was a young man with a bright future. A star student, who looked to have the world ahead of him.

The tears and shock at the scene have been reflected around the nation as people reflected on a shining light snuffed out too soon.

Political leaders joined in the commentary, with Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis saying the death was “truly unbearable”, and Opposition leader Michael Pintard saying: “We must all collectively continue to call for and demand that the senseless bloodshed and human carnage cease on our streets.”

The FNM have also been out on the streets in walkabouts to press for an end to violence, while Mr Davis said: “We must be relentless. One way to honour the memory of those whom we have lost is to work harder and harder to turn the tide to create hope and healing to prevent future tragedies.”

We agree. But that must mean more than words.

In April this year, questions were raised, for example, about the appointment of former Senator Rodney Moncur as a “violence interrupter” in the Ministry of National Security. Mr Davis defended the appointment, calling him “the salt of the earth” and saying: “He understands and he interacts with persons on the streets and we feel that he is a fine person having had that voice out there to be able to assist in deescalating matters on the street with his voice and being amongst them. He lives amongst them and he is with them.”

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe also spoke out, saying: “He is appointed as an independent contractor and since nobody has sight of his contract I don’t know how you criticise something that you don’t know the details of.”

Those details were not published for the public to share.

However, this week, Pastor Carlos Reid, another consultant to the ministry, said that the “violence interrupter” initiative has not yet started, despite 87 murders this year, the latest being that of Omar Davis Jr.

He said: “I believe that if we could get all those components where we get swift justice moving, we get violence interrupters moving, and our intervention and prevention programmes, if we got all of these programmes, these initiatives working simultaneously, I believe that we could see a reduction in the number of murders that we are seeing in our streets.”

That means it has been some months since contracts were given and the programme has not yet even started – that is very far from being “relentless”, it would seem.

Every single one of those murders is a tragedy we would wish to prevent. Every one leaves behind families who are grieving. Some, such as those said to be a result of gangland turf wars, are part of the cascade of violence that leads to another murder, and another.

When we say we must be relentless, it must not just be words. If this violence interrupter scheme is thought to be part of the solution, how many murders must we wait for before it is introduced?

We hope it does prove to be a success. We hope every measure that is introduced helps to reduce levels of violence that are far too high.

But we are long past the point where words are enough. We need action. For Omar’s sake, and for the sake of every victim – and for the sake of those whose lives might yet be saved.

Path to success

If you turn to Diane Phillips’ column today on page nine, you can read about a very welcome effort to give young boys and girls a pathway to potential success on the track.

A karting competition may not seem a likely way to go on to fame and fortune, but it is the same path a young Lewis Hamilton set out upon as a child, going on to become a Formula 1 champion and global icon.

The finals, held tomorrow, will give young people from The Bahamas that encouragement – and who knows what the future might bring. Well done to all involved.