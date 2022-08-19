Hopes for economic boost from Grand Bahama event

By DENISE MAYCOCK

GRAND Bahama Chamber of Commerce president James Carey hopes that the island will experience an economic boost on the ground this week as hundreds of athletes and visitors pour in for the NACAC Championships.

He said the injection of money into the local economy is “critical” to businesses on the ground.

“The influx of persons coming here will bring some excitement to GB and would certainly put some money on the ground, which is exactly what we need.

“It would be an injection for a few days, and that is critical to businesses on the ground. And, hopefully, we will show them the type of service that we are capable of.

“Grand Bahama has been criticised about the level of service in the past. This is the right moment to show that we have taken our licks and we are back,” the Chamber president said.

About 400 athletes will be competing in the fourth edition of the North American, Central American, and Caribbean Championships at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex from August 19 to 21. It is the first time that an international sporting event of this magnitude is being hosted in Grand Bahama.

Grand Bahamian Peter Adderley, president of Creative Works, believes that such an event puts the island on “the world stage”.

“The major NACAC track and field event in Grand Bahama this weekend is a magnificent achievement for the Bahamas and Grand Bahama Island in particular.

“This places our island on the world stage and strengthens our profile as a choice sporting destination,” he said.

Mr Adderley, a former high school track champion, said top athletes in the world will be here with officials, coaches, family members, friends, and avid fans.

He stressed that it is important for Grand Bahamians to support this event.

“There are economic and exciting implications,” he said. “It is important that Grand Bahama residents purchase tickets and show up big time.

“This is our moment to shine Grand Bahama,” he said. “No island with our tiny population can boast of the collegiate, Olympic, and world champions we have produced.”

Mr Adderley said GB must ensure that this is the best NACAC event ever.

Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg had said the Davis Administration wanted to move away from having major events being Nassau-centric. He said the decision was taken to spread out the sports and entertainment activities on various islands.

“Grand Bahama is the second city. We would like to get them back to the magic city and bring the grand back to Grand Bahama,” he said.