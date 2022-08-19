‘Nothing wrong’ in meeting with planning applicants over Lyford Cay scheme

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

The Town Planning Committee chairman says there was nothing wrong with meeting a potential applicant to the committee prior to them making an application.



Keenan Johnson told Tribune Business that meetings between applicants and the committee prior to the former making a former application are standard procedure and is “a part of the process”.

Mr Johnson had met principals of a controversial development in Lyford Cay by Eastmor Properties Ltd. The developer is seeking to build a quartet of nine-storey condominium complexes in the heart of Lyford Cay.



There was a formal Town Hall meeting about the proposed development where many residents of Lyford Cay have objected in writing prior to voicing their concerns at the Town Hall meeting this past Tuesday.



In a formal written objection by New Providence Ltd and Endauld Ltd, both property owners of Lyford Cay, they said among numerous objections that they noted that a “pre-submission consultation” took place between Mr Johnson and the principals of the condominium complex, Eastmor Properties Ltd, in April of this year.



Mr Johnson, however, said that along with the pre-submission consultation being standard procedure, “the process itself, whether for preliminary support of application or it’s for a site plan approval is for the developer or applicant to meet with the Department of Physical Planning and in some instances I would come on as the chairman. I take part in some of those meetings to have a better appreciation for what the applicant is looking to do.”



Eastmor Properties Ltd is looking to build their quartet of nine-storey condominiums on property that is not zoned for multi-family condominiums as the conveyance for Lot 12 Block 46 in Subdivision III granted to Eastmor show that it is zoned for single-family dwellings only. The conveyance also says that no duplex apartment, no hotels and no condominiums are to be built in the block where the proposed development has eyed. Also that no building greater than one storey should be constructed.



Mr Johnson understands this and without appearing prejudicial about the application, said that he can’t speak to the particulars in the conveyance but that his committee is “aware” of what the on-going matters are. He added: “The committee is also aware that there was some initial concerns regarding the rezoning order in a similar application that was made in the past. That matter was determined by the committee and then it was appealed and as with that matter we’re going to make a determination with this matter. And once the decision is made by the Department of Physical Planning and by extension the Town Planning Committee then whomever decides that they wish to appeal has that option to do so.”



He added: “But we are taking into consideration all of the zoning concerns. We do have all of the conveyances and the deliberation over those matters have already taken place in the initial application stages and will continue to take place before a decision is made.”