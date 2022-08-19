Second Chance Programme students to be rewarded for efforts

By LETRE SWEETING

STUDENTS of the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Second Chance Programme gathered at police headquarters where they were told they would each receive tablets and other gifts for their efforts in the initiative.

More than ten students between 13 to 16-years-old from various public schools were present for the announcement yesterday.

However, the Commissioner decided to postpone the presentation to Monday to allow parents of the participants to attend.

He told the students that he took pride in their commitment to stay out of trouble, as required by the programme.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Chasewell Hanna said rather than charging the students with criminal offences following various school incidents, the police engaged them positively in the youth programme.

“We did a positive youth engagement programme with these kids rather than charging them with a criminal offence,” he said. “We brought them to the station and they had to do certain things at the station and they cannot get into any more trouble and if they hold up their end of the bargain, we will give them a second chance and decide not to charge them with that criminal offence.

“These are some of the participants and all of them have successfully kept out of trouble and we have continued to engage them over the summer with a number of activities,” Sergeant Hanna said.

Aldenia LaFleur, one of the students of the programme, thanked the police commissioner on behalf of all of the students who participated.

“I’d like to thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule,” she said. “Thank you for thinking about us. You didn’t have to give us tablets, but you did and some of us really need tablets. I just want to say thank you,” Ms LaFleur said.

The Second Chance programme was launched at the Police’s South Central Division following the circulation of videos on social media with students fighting and stabbing incidents earlier this year at AF Adderley School and Government High School.