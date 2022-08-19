Support for Defence Force officer’s health fight

By FELICITY DARVILLE

ROYAL Bahamas Defence Force Officer Deann Parker-Davis has received an outpouring of love and support recently as she continues her battle for health.

Mrs Parker-Davis is a cancer survivor and currently undergoing investigations with respect to the health of her kidneys. The Parker family hails from the island of Abaco, and has had its share of medical challenges in recent years, with several family members facing their battles.

Four siblings who were diagnosed with cancer and one of the brothers passed away during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Parkers are industrious Bahamians with strong spiritual values. They continue to make positive and significant contributions to the society with government and in the clergy as well as entrepreneurs.

Marlin Award winner Allison Marette Rolle became aware of Mrs Parker-Davis’ immediate needs because her sister, Sherlene Parker-Smith, is a member of the support team for AMR Music Ministry, the administrative arm of Allison’s music ministry.

“In April, I was deeply impressed that something needed to be done to assist this family given the surmounting medical bills,” Mrs Rolle said.

“By God’s grace, my husband Roger and I rallied the AMR team and the Eterna Pages Prayer Team to begin plans for an extraordinary Souse-Out. I say extraordinary because, while souse-outs are not my specialty, I am an event planner and I knew that this was an assignment that God had placed on my heart. God gave us a strategy and the team ran with it. We hosted a super successful event at the Living Faith Seventh-day Adventist Church on July 3, 2022.”

“We are grateful to Global 99.5 FM and Ms Michelle Whyte for assisting us in sensitising the public to this event and allowing us complimentary air-time on two occasions. There were a number of businesses that contributed with products and services which alleviated the greater portion of our expense. We wish to thank the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and Murray’s Souse House for the role they played in food preparation and ticket purchases. Other supporting Agencies were Commonwealth Brewery, Xtra Value/Budget, Sunisles Watch & Clock, Mekkadish Ministries International, South Bahamas Conference, Adventist Book Centre, Peniel Worship Centre, Milo Butler & Sons, D’Albenas Agency, Variety Disposables, BAIC, Bahamas Retina & Eye Care, Lil General, Bahama Blue, Aquapure, Better Living, Healthy Lifestyle And Deli, Johnson’s Meals On Wheels, Frank Hanna, Caribbean Bottling Co., Asa H. Pritchard. Dorsett Tees generously printed our Ministry Shirts. There are a number of other donors and we are unable to list all of them, but we are no less grateful for their contributions. We thank everyone who put their hand to the tasks to make a difference in the life of the Parker Family!”

AMR and Eternal Pages Ministries believe in putting feet to their faith and making a tangible difference in the lives of others, living as their brothers’ and sisters’ keepers.

Other efforts are ongoing on behalf of Ms Parker- Davis and the cheque presentation was made on Sunday, August 14, at the site of the event. There are bills in excess of $50,000 which are due at this time and corporate Bahamas and members of the community are encouraged to support this family.

“The Parker family work together as a team and I have great admiration for their spirit of unity and ongoing support for others in need,” Mrs Rolle said.