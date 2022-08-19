Water and Sewerage outlines plans for Long Island

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS



THE Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) has outlined its plans for Long Island following criticism on social media.

WSC says the corporation remains committed to the completion of all works on Long Island, which include the extension of water supplies to the settlements of Millers, McCanns, Thompson Bay and Turnbull.

In a press release, the corporation said: “In an effort to further extend water supplies on Long Island, the corporation has also been in active talks with the Ministry of Works to ensure that these works are coordinated with the road-paving works.

“This includes the communities of Millertons, Stella Maris, Burnt Ground, Glintons, and Seymours.”

WSC also said it is in the process of advancing discussions with the Caribbean Development Bank for a further loan extension.

“These efforts have been approved by the board of directors and the Minister of Works, and negotiations are now being advanced at the Ministry of Finance,” the press release said.

WSC added that while various efforts are “aggressively” being pursued, the corporation continues to execute its various programmes on all islands.

“Currently unused vehicles, equipment and excess materials from a completed Non-Revenue Water (NRW) project were redeployed on a temporary basis, and the sitting vehicles returned for initial servicing,” the corporation said.

“The second Island tanker was long redeployed once the new systems extensions were activated, as it was no longer needed.”

The corporation said all of the approved project materials remain on Long Island and further materials are expected to be procured in time.

The press release added: “The corporation is also in the process of updating its reverse osmosis strategy to maximise production, to minimise potential disruptions to our existing customers, and ensure current, medium and long-term success.”

WSC pledged to its customers on Long Island and every other island in The Bahamas its commitment to the extension of water supplies.

“The corporation, therefore, wishes to emphasise to its customers on Long Island and every other island throughout the length and breadth of the Bahamas, that as was also articulated in the Speech from the Throne, the corporation remains committed to the extension of water supplies wherever possible to all of its currently unserviced areas, and is actively planning for, and executing the same.”