Clinical counselling offering in link with Christian Council

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Christian Council and the Ministry of National Security announced a partnership that will offer clinical counselling as part of the fight against crime.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe on Friday in his remarks urged people to seek the resources of local churches so that they can receive counseling and help with any challenges they may be facing.

Mr Munroe said: “There are many churches in this country, their doors are open and I would wish you to reject the advice of the naysayers who simply criticise the church.

“I would urge you if you are feeling stressed, if you are feeling at your wit’s end, if you do not know how to contend with the relationship pressures that you are under, to reach out for help. Do not let things go until you react in a manner that you will regret. We have a goodly Christian heritage in this country. There are a variety of church organisations to choose from anywhere.”

The minister noted that in times of crisis the church has been sought out for its role and value in addressing social issues in the country.

BCC president Bishop Delton Fernander in his remarks explained the active push that all churches have put to provide Clinical Christian counseling for the public.

“We took the initiative as the Christian Council, first of all, to ask all of our churches and pastors to make their facilities available so that the persons can call and come in and receive counseling at those facilities,” he said. “But specifically, beginning Monday, a line will be set up from 10am to 3pm.”

He also said: “I want to emphasise that in clinical counseling we’re going to talk about Christ and we’re going to talk about how he is your solution. But one of the things I want us to realise is the first place people come when they have problems is the church, we see it day in and day out. We are trying to formalise this relationship so that you know that we are qualified.”

The hotline available from 10am to 3pm is 1-242-326-3152.