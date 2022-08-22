Govt has not provided draft bill to campaigners

CAMPAIGNERS calling for the criminalisation of rape within marriage have been left in the dark about the state of proposed legislation.

In a statement released to the media yesterday, Equality Bahamas noted the failure of the government to provide the draft amendment bill for legislation, and of Attorney General Ryan Pinder and Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Obie Wilchcombe to meet on the subject.

Alicia Wallace, director of Equality Bahamas, said: “We have requested the draft amendment bill, and we have requested meetings with the Attorney General and the Minister of Social Services and Urban Development. We have received neither, and note that it was announced that earlier this month that the minister would meet with religious leaders this month.

“It is quite telling that the government continues to prioritise religious leaders who frequently oppose the recognition and expansion of women’s human rights while it ignores organisations promoting and advocating for the rights of women.”

The comments come as National Security Minister Wayne Munroe has spoken on the issue of marital rape, saying there was a need to define exactly what would be criminalised if the law were to be changed.

Equality Bahamas previously launched the #Strike5ive campaign in 2019 to criminalise marital rape, calling for the amendment of Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act by removing “who is not his spouse” from the definition of rape, and the repeal of Section 15 on “sexual assault by spouse”.

Ms Wallace said: “We are preparing our reports for treaty bodies this month, and it would be helpful to see the current draft and how it may change following consultation.

“Without inclusion in the consultation process, we are left to focus on the government’s failure, thus far, to criminalise marital rape and its refusal to engage civil society in ways that strengthen democracy and prioritise human rights, especially the human rights of people in situations of vulnerability.”

More information on the organisation’s #Strike5ive campaign can be found at tiny.cc/strike5ive.