SHOT DEAD AT BABY SHOWER: One man killed and four boys hurt as gunmen open fire

• Third shooting of weekend takes year’s toll to 89
By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
A JOYOUS occasion quickly turned into mayhem when two men “indiscriminately” opened fire on people gathered for a baby shower, killing one man and injuring four boys.
The incident, at Stack Avenue, Nassau Village, was the third shooting since Saturday and the second to end with a fatality. The incidents took the country's murder count to 89 for the year, according to The Tribune's count.
The first incident happened in the early hours of Saturday where a man was fatally shot after getting into an argument with another man at the Charms night club at Centreville.
While police did not identify the victim in that murder, relatives confirmed to this newspaper that he was George Seymour Jr. Police believe he was in his early 20s.
The assailant made his escape in a pink coloured Nissan March, with the license plate number AU6488. However, last night police press liaison officer Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said a man was in custody assisting police with their investigations.
The shootings continued yesterday, police said, when two incidents occurred.
The first of them happened at around 8.30pm at Fleming Street. The victim was walking when two men came from a dark-coloured Cube and opened fire on the man.
He was able to evade his assailants and was being treated for injuries that did not appear to be life threatening, Superintendent Skippings said.
But the same could not be said for a 22-year-old man who was shot multiple times at Stack Avenue. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
“It was around 9pm when officers received a call that a shooting took place in the area,” Mrs Skippings said. “Once officers arrived on the scene they discovered that five people were shot, an adult male and four juveniles.
“Preliminary information is that persons had gathered for a baby shower at the triplex just behind me, when two males exited from a grey Nissan Note and opened fire indiscriminately on the crowd, which resulted in the 22-year-old being shot multiple times.
“He succumbed on the scene and was pronounced dead.
“The four juveniles were taken to the hospital. They are presently seeking medical attention at this time and so at this time I am unable to say to you exactly what their condition is in hospital at this time. However in short order in a subsequent press release we will be updated as to their conditions.
“All of the victims are males in this particular incident.”
She was unable to reveal a motive, whether the victim was known to police or if he was the intended target.
Due to the nature of the shooting, Superintendent Skippings said a lot could be said about the mindset of criminals.
“Persons attending a shower, a shower. Again, family members, parents, siblings, you know exactly who your family have conflicts with. You know. Let’s help you to save them. The only way that can happen is by partnering with your police department.
“Bring the information to us. Let us sit down. Let us show these young people how to resolve conflicts. Picking up a weapon does not resolve the conflict. It actually escalates the conflict and then it extends the conflict because then you have innocent people who end up being shot.”
She continued: “And so I want to encourage family members and members of this great Bahamas, those of you who know persons who are in possession of illegal weapons, you need to reach out to our department.
“Let us know because the same person who may have that weapon who you do not inform us of, that same person can turn that weapon on you or your family member.”
Comments
truetruebahamian 6 hours, 4 minutes ago
It is terrifying the level of stupidity affecting these young idiots. Who supplies these weapons?, they are just as terrifying and guilty.
KapunkleUp 6 hours, 2 minutes ago
Even if these shootings are all drug/gang related, the problem has always been of innocent people getting caught in the shootings. Unfortunately the police only react to these events. Start a serious crime prevention program and stick to it for the long term. Night time road checks, gang task force, undercover patrols, etc...
Godson 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
In every instance, it appears as though Superintendent Skippings is sincerely concerned, and I think that she is; however, such good intentions could be given more guided insight as to what the reality is on the ground. For certain, her superiors don't care. In fact, they are principally responsible for this mess. As the saying go, "pigs grow up to be hogs".
My heart truly hurts for Our Bahamas. But I, with my experiences and message, have been rejected by the "Establishment". Sadder still, it will get worst before it gets better - because our youths can only go as far as our leaders can lead them, and, for all I can see, there is no one leading or can point them in a concrete direction.
For a fact, our young men and women have been denied an opportunity to buy into what it once meant to be a Bahamian. Hence, there is no sense of value for themselves, and consequently, for our communities. The adults, themselves, don't know how to engage and inspire the youths to "buy" into what it means to be a Bahamian. This concept has been sold and given only to a select few families, friends, and lovers. The adults that tend to comment all the time simply criticize the affected generations of our youths for what we, as adults, are responsible for.
I pray one day, and before it is too late, that I, Godson Andrew Johnson, AKA Nicodemus, will be given an opportunity and chance to work the task to turn this Country away from its pending destruction. Until then, we must brace ourselves for more.
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 13 minutes ago
To many guns where are they coming from . .
longgone 5 hours, 6 minutes ago
Where's Rodney when we need him??
DiverBelow 4 hours, 14 minutes ago
Where are the CHURCH LEADERS? Are we not a Christian country with a powerful Christian Council asking for contributions each week? Church leaders are the bridge & communicators, the moral examples for the common man with Govt; not merely administrators/accumulators of wealth. Youth's group mentality demands leadership & example. Gangland Ghetto leadership or Religious, Educators & Sports personalities leadership? Ignoring the need with your head in the Conch Shell does NO GOOD. Military discipline is always a good option for undisciplined youth facing jail time.
John 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
The fact is the strategy that police and other officials have been using for over 30 years is not working, Scraping and scooping up dead bodies and collecting evidence and hoping to put someone before the courts charging them with murder is not working.. There has to be more pre-emptive measures, getting to the shooter/killer before he pulls the trigger. In Argentina, for example there has been a crack down on gangs and persons who are suspected of gang activity. Some 40,000 persons, mostly males have been picked up by police and are being detained. The idea is that those who are proving not to be involved in gangs. activity are being released and those who are suspicious are being detained and those who are proven to be gang members are charged and placed before the courts. those who are And once detained get a taste of what prison life or detention is about, they walk the straight and narrow once they are releases. This approach may not sit well with many Bahamians, will sooner or later, someone is going to have to make the decision to take drastic and unpopular measures to bring these killings to a halt.
LastManStanding 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
When are they going to start hanging these bastards? Why are we wasting our tax dollars feeding the people that do this?
Interesting how all of the blame is on the gun and not on the certain demographic that is always involved in these crimes.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID