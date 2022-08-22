SHOT DEAD AT BABY SHOWER: One man killed and four boys hurt as gunmen open fire

• Third shooting of weekend takes year’s toll to 89

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

A JOYOUS occasion quickly turned into mayhem when two men “indiscriminately” opened fire on people gathered for a baby shower, killing one man and injuring four boys.

The incident, at Stack Avenue, Nassau Village, was the third shooting since Saturday and the second to end with a fatality. The incidents took the country's murder count to 89 for the year, according to The Tribune's count.

The first incident happened in the early hours of Saturday where a man was fatally shot after getting into an argument with another man at the Charms night club at Centreville.

While police did not identify the victim in that murder, relatives confirmed to this newspaper that he was George Seymour Jr. Police believe he was in his early 20s.

The assailant made his escape in a pink coloured Nissan March, with the license plate number AU6488. However, last night police press liaison officer Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said a man was in custody assisting police with their investigations.

The shootings continued yesterday, police said, when two incidents occurred.

The first of them happened at around 8.30pm at Fleming Street. The victim was walking when two men came from a dark-coloured Cube and opened fire on the man.

He was able to evade his assailants and was being treated for injuries that did not appear to be life threatening, Superintendent Skippings said.

But the same could not be said for a 22-year-old man who was shot multiple times at Stack Avenue. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

“It was around 9pm when officers received a call that a shooting took place in the area,” Mrs Skippings said. “Once officers arrived on the scene they discovered that five people were shot, an adult male and four juveniles.

“Preliminary information is that persons had gathered for a baby shower at the triplex just behind me, when two males exited from a grey Nissan Note and opened fire indiscriminately on the crowd, which resulted in the 22-year-old being shot multiple times.

“He succumbed on the scene and was pronounced dead.

“The four juveniles were taken to the hospital. They are presently seeking medical attention at this time and so at this time I am unable to say to you exactly what their condition is in hospital at this time. However in short order in a subsequent press release we will be updated as to their conditions.

“All of the victims are males in this particular incident.”

She was unable to reveal a motive, whether the victim was known to police or if he was the intended target.

Due to the nature of the shooting, Superintendent Skippings said a lot could be said about the mindset of criminals.

“Persons attending a shower, a shower. Again, family members, parents, siblings, you know exactly who your family have conflicts with. You know. Let’s help you to save them. The only way that can happen is by partnering with your police department.

“Bring the information to us. Let us sit down. Let us show these young people how to resolve conflicts. Picking up a weapon does not resolve the conflict. It actually escalates the conflict and then it extends the conflict because then you have innocent people who end up being shot.”

She continued: “And so I want to encourage family members and members of this great Bahamas, those of you who know persons who are in possession of illegal weapons, you need to reach out to our department.

“Let us know because the same person who may have that weapon who you do not inform us of, that same person can turn that weapon on you or your family member.”