Suspect expected to be charged in Omar Davis Jr’s death

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

WHILE revealing that only one of the five men in police custody will be charged in connection with Omar Davis Jr’s murder, police commissioner Clayton Fernander said officers were still looking for another person believed to be also involved in the crime.

Last week, he said someone would be charged by Monday.

Meanwhile, Inspector Makelle Pinder further explained the police’s thought process as investigations continue.

“We’re still investigating that murder,” Inspector Pinder said. “But we’re thinking that based on the circumstances in terms of putting the body and everything in the vehicle, he had to have had help even though he is saying that he didn’t. So, we’re still in the preliminary stages of the investigation in terms of gathering all of that information.”

As for whether police believe another person will be charged in the matter, Inspector Pinder replied: “We’re hoping, but that’s nothing concrete because we can’t force the evidence. So, if he’s saying that he did it on his own, even though commonsense is saying hold on that might not be the case, we have to go with what it is we have so far.”

On Tuesday, the partially decomposed body of Davis, Jr, was found in a garbage bag inside the trunk of a vehicle along with a large knife, near the Centreville Food Market.

Police Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson at the scene said it appeared that the body was in the early stages of decomposition and could have been inside the vehicle for about 24 hours.

It was also confirmed that Davis, Jr, knew his killer.

On Wednesday, Davis Jr’s mother, Gia Whymns, said she was struggling to come to terms with her son’s death and revealed that leading up to her son’s murder he was badly beaten.

This incident sparked reaction from politicians and citizens alike.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis described the murder as “truly unbearable” and Official Opposition leader Michael Pintard said there needed to be an end to “senseless bloodshed.”

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe also warned the public to stay away from speculation and rumours as police would investigate and find out what led to the murder.