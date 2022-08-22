0

Talks held at police HQ

FROM left, Assistant Superintendent of Police Anthony McCartney, Assistant Commissioner of Police Kenwood Taylor, Senior Counsel Adrianna Knowles Rahming, Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander, NIRFC Dr. Cassandra Nottage, Chief Counsel Tiffany Moss, Assistant Commissioner of Police Danielle Francis, Assistant Superintendent of Police Yvette Deveaux Davis (Financial Crime Unit) at Police Head Quarters on August 17.

FROM left, Assistant Superintendent of Police Anthony McCartney, Assistant Commissioner of Police Kenwood Taylor, Senior Counsel Adrianna Knowles Rahming, Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander, NIRFC Dr. Cassandra Nottage, Chief Counsel Tiffany Moss, Assistant Commissioner of Police Danielle Francis, Assistant Superintendent of Police Yvette Deveaux Davis (Financial Crime Unit) at Police Head Quarters on August 17.

As of Monday, August 22, 2022

HIGH-LEVEL discussions centering around the National Identified Risk Framework (NIRF) took place last week at Police Headquarters, underscoring the importance of the Royal Bahamas Police Force as the primary enforcement agency of the anti-money laundering, countering of Terrorist and proliferation financing regime (AML/CFT/CFP).

Representatives from the Office of the Attorney General, the executive team of Royal Bahamas Police Force, along with NIRF and the Financial Crime Unit met to chart the way forward to ensure The Bahamas’ goal of maintaining its NIRF is on par with international AML/CFT/ CFP standards and best practices.

Comments

trueBahamian 6 hours, 14 minutes ago

It's good to see these talks going on. Would be better to see the police focused on violent crime instead. Yes, AML issues can be connected to major offenses. But, I would prefer to see an article on talks with experts on what the hell they are doing wrong in the fight against crime. To be fair the AG office, the courts and the legislative arm need to do something. It's ridiculous!

0

trueBahamian 6 hours, 13 minutes ago

Incomplete above, the other branches need to do something as well.

0

Sign in to comment