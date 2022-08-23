Back to class for teachers

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TEACHERS returned to the classroom yesterday after the Bahamas Union of Teachers members decided to forgo threatened industrial action.

Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin said she was pleased that teachers reported to work. She spoke after BUT President Belinda Wilson said in a voice note sent on Sunday that teachers were reviewing the final draft of their full industrial agreement and were completing a few details.

Last month, Mrs Wilson told teachers to get ready to take industrial action on August 22. The announcement came on what was the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum given to government to sign off on a full industrial agreement with the union.

Speaking to reporters yesterday on the industrial action being abandoned, the minister said: “Well, I don’t want to get into the internal politics of the union, but I know as the Minister of Education I am very pleased that teachers will be in the classroom today. Next week, the children of this nation will return to school fully face-to-face and we can begin to stabilise education in this country.”

The government recently signed a new industrial agreement with the Bahamas Educators Managerial Union and Bahamas Educators, Counsellors and Allied Workers Union.

Asked what could be done to change the culture of unions waiting to sign such agreements, Ms Hanna Martin replied: “I don’t know the dynamic of what has happened in the years prior. I know that the negotiations have been ongoing; that at least two other unions have completed their negotiations. So, I don’t know what has led to the prolonged one with BUT in particular, but the bottom line is that the whole purpose of what we all are doing is to advance education in The Bahamas. Whatever we do to get there should be done expeditiously, but I certainly don’t know what the dynamics were in negotiations over that period of years.”

While revealing the progress on the industrial agreement, Mrs Wilson thanked individuals for attending eight meetings held recently as well as the approximately 800 people who showed up for one held on Sunday.

“As you are aware we voted in high numbers to take industrial action tomorrow Monday, August 22, 2022 the first day of school for teachers,” she said on Sunday. “However, within the past four days having been at the table on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 11am to 6.20pm and the numerous communications between the government negotiators and the Bahamas Union of Teachers negotiating team, in light of the progress made, you, the members, have decided to forgo industrial action tomorrow. As you are also aware, we are reviewing the final draft of our full industrial agreement and we (are) completing a few details and should be completed by (Monday) with a view to signing a new industrial agreement for all of the members of the Bahamas Union of Teachers from Grand Bahama to Inagua. We expect to sign in short order.

“Don’t worry about the industrial agreement - we got it covered, but as you return to schools, be safe,” Mrs Wilson said.