GUN VICTIM IN ‘WRONG PLACE AT WRONG TIME’: Man had not wanted to go to baby shower where he was shot dead

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE girlfriend of a 22-year-old man who was killed when a gunman opened fire at a baby shower on Sunday said initially he did not want to attend the event, but only did so not to disappoint his friends.

Rhandya Conliffe, told The Tribune yesterday that Jorodly Avril didn’t like Nassau Village or being around large crowds.

Ms Conliffe, as well as the victim’s mother and cousin spoke to The Tribune the day after he was murdered at the event.

According to police it was around 9pm when officers received a call about a shooting at Stack Avenue, Nassau Village.

Once there they discovered five people had been shot. Initially they said a man had been killed and four juveniles had been injured and were being treated in hospital. However, yesterday they clarified that two juveniles - ages 15 and 16-years-old—were injured with two adult men.

Ms Conliffe described the victim as being someone who was quiet and didn’t bother anyone unless spoken to.

Holding back tears, she said he was just at “the wrong place at the wrong time.”

When asked about the last time she had seen Avril before the shooting, Ms Conliffe said they met with each other before he eventually headed to the baby shower. He told her he would call her that night to come to his house, unfortunately Ms Conliffe never got the call.

Avril’s family said he dreamt of having a better life which is why he strived to provide for his mother and little brother while working at a local auto air-conditioning business.

Ms Conliffe said she knew of her boyfriend’s aspirations and would talk to him daily about the bad company his friends kept.

“Every time I speak to his mummy, his mummy calling me saying ‘protect my son, because my son isn’t going to listen to me.’ She always telling me watch her son, protect her son, and talk to him. I feel like I failed her,” Ms Conliffe said, crying.

He spoke about wanting to move out of the crime infested area he lived in along with starting his own mechanics business, The Tribune was told.

Benita Olibrice, the victim’s mother, described him as being a “good boy”, someone who gave her no problems or worries.

His mother said she did not know where her son was going the night he was murdered, but before he left home, he told her that he loved her.

Ms Olibrice, who spoke Creole and needed an interpreter, explained that she was the “mummy” and “daddy” in her son’s life.

Ms Olibrice said her son would always try to help her with bills or anything that could make their lives easier.

As she sat in despair, Ms Olibrice said her son would talk to her about wanting to get his Bahamian citizenship so that one day he could move away to further his education in order to create a better life for them.

The grieving mother said she has “no one” because Avril was not only her loving son, but he also was a protector and provider for her and his little brother.

Ms Olibrice said she would tell the people involved in these killings that they have to repent and try to get closer to God.

Techenide Desinord, the victim’s cousin, said Avril was someone who always encouraged her with his positive spirit.

Ms Desinord explained that the night of her cousin’s murder she was at work feeling that something bad was going to happen.

“I received a call around nine and some messages that they heard my cousin got killed in Nassau Village,” Ms Desinord said.

Ms Desinord with other family members of the victim rushed to the scene searching for their loved one. Avril was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said two gunmen got out of a grey Nissan Note and opened fire on a group.