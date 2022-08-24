Jitney drivers still waiting for govt relief packages

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

JITNEY drivers said they are still awaiting the details of the relief packages promised by the government.

The Bahamas Unified Bus Drivers Union (BUBDU) has been vocal in its position for government to approve a passenger fare increase in recent months due to high gasoline costs.

In July, numerous jitney drivers protested at RM Bailey Park for the government to increase the fares.

Drivers are proposing an increase in adult fares from $1.25 to $2, seniors from 75 cents to $1, junior and senior students from $1 to 1.25 and primary school students to remain at 50 cents.

Rudolph Taylor, president of BUBDU, told The Tribune jitney drivers are still “looking forward” to an update from the government about the relief package.

“One thing we are looking at is in reference to the assistance which was promised to the bus drivers, which was the end of last month, and we’re still looking forward to it. Almost the end of this month and we haven’t heard anything back as yet, in reference to it,” he said.

He said he made several attempts to contact Transport Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis, but was unsuccessful.

Mr Taylor expressed the urgency of the matter as the drivers would like an update.

Earlier this month, Mrs Coleby-Davis met with the drivers and had hoped to have the matter resolved the same week, however, there seems to be no resolution.

In addition to meeting with drivers, the minister was said to meet with Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis and Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis in regard to the relief packages.

Mrs Coleby- Davis had said earlier that “the first package is a temporary relief package that we’re working on and we’re hoping that one is sorted this week, which is what Minister Halkitis has promised me. That one I think would be assistance through vouchers for gas.”

When The Tribune contacted Mrs Coleby-Davis yesterday she said: “There is no update. Awaiting an update from (Ministry of) Finance.”

The union president also expressed concern for drivers frequently getting tickets for bus stop infractions on East Street and East Hill Street.

Mr Taylor told The Tribune that this has been an ongoing matter from the previous administration and prevents bus drivers from providing services effectively.

“We are having an issue once again with officers giving tickets on top of the hill of East Street, which once was an official bus stop for the drivers,” he said. “Now it’s a storage hub and a parking lot for the American Embassy. We are to the point now where we can’t let passengers off at that point.”

He added that passengers have to disembark at the end of the road due to the fence covering the sidewalk.

“Now we are at the point where persons have to disembark at the end of the road, not on the sidewalk because the fence has now covered the sidewalk as well. So, we are having members of the Bahamas Unified Bus Drivers Union having complaints and being approached by police officers and in some instances receiving tickets,” he told The Tribune.

He urged police officers to use their discretion in the matter and remains hopeful the government can assist the union in resolving the dilemma.