Minister disappointed at false report about athletes

MINISTER of Sports Mario Bowleg expressed strong disappointment over “false” reports by a media house that athletes left the island because of accommodation issues at the Grand Lucayan Resort.

He branded the report as “nonsense” and was concerned that it could potentially destroy what the government is doing to bring major events back to Grand Bahama.

Bowleg stated that none of the athletes left the island at any time because of accommodation issues at the resort in Lucaya.

“The Jamaican team never left, and I am very disappointed in that media house who put that out there as if they picked and left yesterday,” the minister said.

In fact, the minister said those athletes had never even checked in there.

“Jamaica never spent one night in that hotel. They came there and I met them and the US (team) there (at Our Lucaya) and we told them they were not staying there.”

“I made the decision personally, and I told Minister for Grand Bahama we will not allow them to stay in there based on what we were experiencing. When they got there both (teams) asked why can’t they stay in the village as they expected. So, we had them tour the village and after they toured it, they agreed to go exactly where we wanted them to go.”

“So that nonsense what was put out there that they got up and left when Wednesday they were in the place where they were staying from day one.”

Bowleg said false reporting to generate headlines is mischievous.

“It is just again wicked for lack of a better word when media houses will go out there put things out there that they know is not factual.

“It is not about who has the best story or lead story because sometimes you want to get the lead story and then you destroy your country by putting the lead story that is very false.”

On Thursday, Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey reported that a transformer blew and created challenges that resulted in some athletes being moved to another property.