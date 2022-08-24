PM: We must help Haiti find solution

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

and LETRE SWEETING

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis says it is important that The Bahamas help find a solution to the issues in Haiti that influence a continued exodus of its citizens to this country.

Mr Davis told reporters that The Bahamas is one of the lead heads of a CARICOM committee that has been given the responsibility of ensuring that a solution is found.

“But the solution has to be a Haitian solution,” Mr Davis said yesterday on the sidelines of a symposium at the SuperClubs Breezes Resort on West Bay Street.

“There was a meeting held on Saturday past in Trinidad. I was unable to attend because of the other pressing matters we are dealing with here and the deputy has attended in my stead,” he continued.

“I have been briefed and the next step is for me to determine when I will host my fellow leaders here in The Bahamas along with the Haitian prime minister to find the pathway to peace and prosperity.

“It is a concern and you have seen the desperation of Haitian people in an attempt to escape the challenges that they are experiencing in Haiti,” Mr Davis said when asked if the issue could affect immigration in The Bahamas.

“And we have to be concerned just for humanity. From a humanitarian point of view, you have to be concerned of the plight of our fellow human beings in Haiti and for The Bahamas.

“It is a security issue as well because when they are coming to The Bahamas we have to look after them. We don’t know all of the issues that surround those persons who come and it is concerning and we all ought to be concerned about it.”

In a separate interview yesterday, Labour and Immigration Minister Keith Bell said he expects the number of migrants seeking refuge in The Bahamas to increase before the end of the year.

This comes one month after a human smuggling tragedy on July 24, which resulted in the deaths of 17 Haitian migrants, after a boat carrying some 50 migrants overturned in rough seas near Blackbeard’s Cay.

And on Monday, 111 irregular migrants were apprehended by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force near Guinchos Cay, as they were on the way to the capital. Mr Bell said the migrants, consisting of 92 men, 14 women and five children, would arrive in the capital within a day or two.

“This goes in waves, every four or five years, you have a significant increase in the number of irregular migrants and as you all would appreciate what is going on in the south of the countries in the Caribbean, particularly in Haiti where there is political unrest and economic instability.

“Certainly Cuba has been impacted by the Ukrainian war, in terms of them being able to access goods and so therefore we have seen a significant increase in irregular migrants from Cuba and from Haiti,” Mr Bell said.

When asked yesterday if he expects the number of migrants seeking refuge in The Bahamas to increase as the year continues, Mr Bell said, “Well from all indications the answer is yes.”

He said that law enforcement agencies and the United States Coast Guard are sufficiently dealing with the recent irregular migrant incidents.

“The good thing is our law enforcement agencies along with our US Coast Guard, they’re doing a marvellous job in terms of intercepting them and ensuring that we detain them and, of course, then we repatriate them as quickly as we can,” Mr Bell said.

In reference to those apprehended from the smuggling tragedy, Mr Bell said 15 of the surviving migrants along with 130 other Haitian migrants were sent back to their home countries last week.

“They were repatriated along with a total of 130 irregular migrants from Haiti who were repatriated in one shot, “ Mr Bell said.

He said those survivors sent back excluded those migrants needed as witnesses for the case against those responsible for the smuggling operation.

“There were several of them who we would need as witnesses. Those persons were kept. They remain in detention. The others were repatriated,” Mr Bell said.

Last month Mr Davis said despite the world suggesting that The Bahamas “should absorb all of those who leave Haiti”, the government will not open the country’s borders to irregular migration.

He said this is because we do not have the resources to do so.

According to the Associated Press, there is a “surge in Haitians fleeing their country” due to “rising violence, kidnappings and increasing economic crisis.”