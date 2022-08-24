Victim was not intended target of murderer

By JADE RUSSELL

NEW Providence police are investigating a shooting that left a 42-year-old man of Red Land Acres dead and a second man with injuries to the leg.

Initial reports indicate the deceased was not the intended target.

Police said the incident occurred shortly before 9pm on Monday on Shah’s Drive off Summer Street.

According to initial reports from police, the deceased was outside a residence on Shah’s Drive when he was shot multiple times by a gunman, who was in pursuit of the second male that was shot.

When contacted for comment, activist Khandi Gibson, of Families of All Murder Victims, said that a lot of lives are being lost because killers are willing to get their “intended target” by any means necessary.

She explained as criminals try to reach their pursued target, they are leaving a trail of “body bags” and “toe tags” of innocent people, but unfortunately they do not care.

Ms Gibson stressed that she has been saying repeatedly that anyone can be at the “wrong place at the wrong time” in the midst of the rising crime happening daily.

She continued that police can reach out to those people whose lives are in danger and propose to move them to a safe place, in order to prevent others from pursuing to harm them or hurting those around them.

“Right now, we need the full cooperation of members of the public because the public’s ears are open, they hear what’s going on,” Ms Gibson added.

She said the public is scared to confide in the police when incidents occur.

“They’re scared that if they open their mouth the perpetrator is going to know it’s them, then come back and hurt them. So, we have to find a way where persons can feel safe in giving out information to members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, in the prevention of young women and men’s lives.”

Yesterday, a neighbour of the deceased told The Tribune that the victim was of Haitian descent. He had reportedly just come from Haiti two months ago on a work permit.

The neighbour described him as someone who was not troublesome or a bother to others.

The victim was taken to hospital by a private vehicle, where he died of his injuries.

This comes after 22-year-old Jorodly Avril was shot dead at a baby shower on Sunday.

Four others — two juveniles ages 15 and 16-years-old and two adult men - were also injured.

Loved ones think Avril was at the wrong place at the wrong time when he was shot.

Police are aggressively investigating Monday’s incident and appealing to members of the public who may have information that might assist them to contact 911/919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.