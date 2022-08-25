Frustration as roadworks continue on Village Road

By JADE RUSSELL

WITH the Village Road Improvement Project still underway some local businesses and motorists are frustrated with the continued inconvenience of the road repairs.

With schools set to reopen on Monday, concerns have been raised about how the closures in the area will be a challenge.

The Tribune reached out to the Ministry of Works and Utilities yesterday for an update on the completion date for the project.

In June, resident engineer Albrion Symonette Jr said it was anticipated the majority of the repairs, installations, and improvements would be complete by September with full completion by November.

Yesterday, he said the ministry is working on a formal press release to be sent out shortly addressing the completion timeframe of the project. A media walkabout is planned for Friday.

Mr Symonette Jr said a traffic management plan has been created to aid in the reopening of schools.

He said: “Our intentions for Monday when schools reopen is to have traffic diverted through Brooklyn Avenue and come around to Tuckaway Road. So, that they will be able to dodge the actual work site and then Village Road itself will have a two-way traffic flow, up and down Village Road for the remainder of it.

“So, there wouldn’t be any problems with accessing Queen’s College and other businesses along there. The only thing that may be of concern is a bit more dust but we are doing our best to keep the site wet so that the dust levels remain minimal,” he continued.

Meanwhile, some local business owners in the area told The Tribune their views on the road work being done.

Pamela Burnside, owner of Doongalik Studios Art Gallery, said although there have been some challenges, she commends the road site workers on the job they are doing.

Ms Burnside revealed at some point her business had to shut down for several days because there was no access to the property.

However, she believes the road project will be worth it in the end when residents will have an improved road and accessible utilities.

She added: “It has caused some confusion, of course, for getting traffic here to the business. We understand that you have to take the good with the bad. This infrastructure along Village Road has been here for almost a century so a lot of it really needs to be upgraded.”

Ms Burnside noted the workers of the road project have been very helpful through the process.

“They have been extremely responsive to all our queries. Sometimes the water is off, or we don’t have telephone lines, or the electricity went off and as soon as we send them a note they get on it right away,” she continued.