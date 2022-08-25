Sands criticises Mitchell for his ‘early morning emotional rants’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Chairman Dr Duane Sands has called on his counterpart in the Progressive Liberal Party to use his platform to update the public on the government’s accomplishments instead of going on “early morning emotional rants”.

Dr Sands’ comments came after Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, who is also the PLP’s chairman, responded on Monday to former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham’s comment that the PLP government has been reluctant to make decisions on controversial issues since being elected.

Mr Mitchell said the administration has done much more than public relations in one year and viewed Mr Ingraham’s comments as commendation for the government.

“Good public relations is another way of saying that the PLP is doing a good job in letting the public know what we are doing,” Mr Mitchell said. “We are, of course, tackling some complex issues and in time we will tick all of the boxes. Some policy initiatives can be seen now and some are not yet in the public domain, but we encourage all and sundry to stand by.”

However, Dr Sands said in a statement yesterday that the Bahamian people do not want to hear “more excuses, political campaign rhetoric and attacks from their government representatives”.

“One year into the ‘new day’ administration, the Bahamian people do not want to hear more excuses, political campaign rhetoric and attacks from their government representatives. They expect them to actually govern, make the hard decisions and to present factual reports on the real and tangible progress being made on the ‘Blueprint for Change’ promises made in the Speech From The Throne that affect their daily lives.

“Rather than early morning emotional rants the chairman should use his platform to update the public on the accomplishments of this PLP administration to date, including the anti-corruption legislation that the PLP promised within the first 100 days, the status of the review of BPL promised, which was intended to reduce the cost of electricity and ultimately the cost of living.”

He added: “When will Bahamians experience the results of the Prime Minister’s negotiations to reduce shipping costs by 38 percent or are these savings being hogged by the government and selected suppliers? ‘Fixing the economy of Grand Bahama’ is indeed a big deal and must be a priority. Unfortunately those who live on Grand Bahama report that they are not feeling this fix one year later, however, despite plenty talks.”

Dr Sands said there are reports that Grand Bahama residents are experiencing further economic contraction and job losses with businesses closing and laying off.

“The government seemingly has very little to no concern over these developments as they host party after party without hardly a word on these matters,” he said.

“Our Lucaya is still not sold. What is the status after multiple extensions? The Grand Bahama International Airport is still waiting for a development partner, critical to the industrial and economic plant on the island. Ironically a board of directors has only just been announced yesterday for the Freeport International Airport Authority, which signals the lack of seriousness and urgency this government gives to this matter and island,” he said.

“When will the other three major international airports begin construction? Reports are that contrary to the chairman’s statements as accomplishments, none of these airports have been started, much less finished as he would have the public believe.”

He also asked when will the government get around to addressing the “looming” National Insurance Board situation as 2028 is a “few short years away”. An actuarial review of the National Insurance Board has predicted that the fund could be depleted by 2028 should officials neglect to take urgent action.

Dr Sands also asked when the government will get serious “in the legislative, policy and programmatic approach” to crime.

He accused the administration of “big talk” while there is rampant carnage on the streets.

“By the way, the Bahamian people would love to know if the ‘violence interrupters’ are being paid while there is no actual plan for them to execute and if so, how much has been paid for this programme to date?”

Pastor Carlos Reid, a consultant to the Ministry of National Security, said the government’s “violence interrupters” initiative has not yet started.