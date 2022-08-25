WSC on alert after threat to worker

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

OFFICIALS at the Water and Sewerage Corporation are on “heightened alert” after a threatening letter was sent to an employee, according to WSC consultant Loretta Butler-Turner.

Police are said to be investigating the matter.

The letter, which Mrs Butler-Turner said was sent on Tuesday, threatened violence against an employee if the individual did not resign within three weeks.

Asked if any threats have been made to other employees, Mrs Butler-Turner said that was the only threat received thus far.

“Well the matter is now in the police’s hands because you know obviously we take that very seriously considering we don’t know if it’s a hoax. We don’t know if it’s true, but it’s a very threatening letter. I imagine quite frankly the employee, who is still on the job, is very concerned,” she said.

“So, ensuring that there’s safety levels for all workers at Water and Sewerage is of paramount importance at this point. So that information has been disseminated to all of the staff that you know we’re on heightened alert for the safety of everyone.

She said officials were waiting on police to complete the investigation.

The letter noted “You did what you had to do. Now we ga do what we have to do. We will handcuff you if you don’t resign within three weeks. . .”

It also contained more explicit threats of violence.

The typed letter was sent in a Bahamas Government Service envelope.