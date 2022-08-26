‘15 percent rise’ hailed as exam results released

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

THERE was a 15 percent increase in the number of BGCSE candidates who received a C or higher in five or more subjects this year, according to Director of Education Marcellus Taylor.

Mr Taylor also highlighted a decrease in this year’s BGCSE candidates as only 4,906 candidates registered by comparison to last year which had more than 5,000.

He presented the statistics during a press conference at the Ministry of Education.

He noted that 4,906 candidates registered to sit the examinations in 2022, compared to 2021 when a total of 5,147 candidates registered, which resulted in a 4.68 percent decrease.

As a result of the decrease in candidates, the number of awarded grades decreased by comparison to last year.

According to Mr Taylor, there were 17,546 grades awarded this year, which represents a decrease of 2.03 percent compared to 2021, when a total of 17,909 students were graded.

Despite this the director said 83.58 percent of the grades awarded ranged from A-E.

“It is interesting to note that again this year more than 80 percent or 83.58 percent to be exact, of the grades awarded continue to range from A-E, which is now becoming the recurring accomplishment,” the director said at the press conference.

Mr Taylor said there was a “significant” increase in the grades awarded to candidates.

“There are significant increases at A-C. In fact, 10.38 percent at grade A is the highest for the 2018-2022 period.”

When compared to last year, there was a 15 percent increase in the number of candidates who received a C or higher in five or more subjects.

“In 2022, a total of 633 candidates received a grade of C or higher in five or more subjects. This represents 12.9 percent of the overall candidature and a 15.09 percent increase when compared to 2021. There were 550 candidates in 2021,” Mr Taylor said.

He said 952 candidates obtained a D or higher in five or more subjects by comparison to last year - this is an 8.8 percent increase.

In the subjects mathematics, English language and science, the director said there was a 2.62 percent increase for candidates who received a C or higher.

“In 2022, a total of 392 candidates received at least a grade C or better in mathematics, English language, and a science subject,” he said yesterday. “This represents 7.99 percent of the overall candidature and a 2.62 percent increase when compared to 2021. There were 382 in 2021.”

A total of 27 subjects were tested, however, English language, biology, mathematics and religious studies were said to be the subjects of choice for the vast majority of candidates.

Of the 27 subjects, improved performance was noted in 11 subjects when compared to performance in 2021. These include: art and design, chemistry, combined science, English language, food and nutrition, French, geography, history, literature, keyboarding skills and religious studies.

It is noted that improved performances for BGCSE’s were seen on the islands of Abaco, Andros, Bimini, Crooked Island, Eleuthera, Exuma, Grand Bahama, Inagua, Mayaguana and New Providence.

Meanwhile, as it relates to the Bahamas Junior certificate (BJC) test results, Mr Taylor said there was an increase in the total number of grades and candidates.

“This year 9,571 candidates from 113 centres were registered to sit the examination. Fifty-one were government schools while 62 centres were independent or private.

“The total candidature represents an increase of 0.23 percent when compared to 2021, when 9549 candidates from a total of 112 centres. The total number of grades was 35,340 when compared to 2021. Which was 34,62. This represents an increase of 2.07 percent.”

The total number of grades awarded at A-D increased significantly, while the E-U grades decreased which serves as an indication of an improved performance.

The Ministry of Education recognises the improved performances in the BJC and BGCSE results this year, however, officials are aware that more can be done.

“While we recognise the pockets of improved performance in the BJC and BGCSE examinations when compared to 2020 and 2021, we also are aware that greater efforts must be made by all stakeholders in order to recover the learning loss which has occurred since March 2020,” Mr Taylor said.