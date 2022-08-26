Adrian Gibson drops defamation case

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PROSECUTORS have withdrawn charges against Gregory Miller, the man who was accused of defaming former Water and Sewerage Corporation Executive Chairman Adrian Gibson, after the Long Island MP had the case dropped on Friday.

In January, Miller was accused of transferring $200 to Mr Gibson’s Royal Bank of Canada account that he shared with his ex-fiancée, in an attempt to defame him in December 2018 after his company was not awarded contracts for WSC works.

He was also charged with intentional libel over allegations that he made defamatory remarks about Gibson on a Jones Company television programme in June 2019.

At the time of his arraignment, Miller denied the allegations and the matter continued through trial with testimony heard from several witnesses.

The trial was supposed to continue Friday but proceedings took a surprising turn when Mr Gibson told the court he no longer wanted to proceed with the case.

Miller — who was represented by attorney Ian Cargill — was discharged as a result.