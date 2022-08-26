Kwasi Thompson and team hold back-to-school giveaway

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

KWASI Thompson, MP for East Grand Bahama and his Team held a back-to-school giveaway on Friday, distributing bags with school supplies to hundreds of children in the East Grand Bahama constituency.

The drive-through giveaway took place between 3pm and 5pm at the East Grand Bahama Constituency Office located in the Thompson Real Estate Building at No 5 Lillian Court, off Royal Palm Way.

As vehicles drove up, Mr Thompson, and his wife, Tammy, along with members of the EGB Team greeted constituents and their children and presented bags with school supplies. The children also posed with cartoon characters, received a snack bag, and a cool treat.

Mr Thompson said that they expected at least 500 children.

“It is a wonderful day for all of the kids in East Grand Bahama because we are doing our annual back to school giveaway,” MP Thompson said. We have already seen hundreds of kids - it is just our way of giving back to the community. One of the ways in which we can help is to help to meet the needs of some of our school kids - that is what we are doing here today”.

Mr Thompson and Team EGB also put smiles on the faces of the children.

“We have our characters out and they are enjoying the kids and making sure they have fun. We also give them a snack, and finally ending the day with a nice cool ice-cream because it is so hot out. We are just having fun with the kids and giving back.”

Mr Thompson said the turnout was excellent. “We had persons lined up (in vehicles) at 2.30pm before we started at 3pm so there has been a lot of interest. We had a drive through again because of COVID restrictions and we are still very mindful of those. We have a steady flow this afternoon and we expect to continue a steady flow today.”

Students will be returning to school next week.

MP Thompson said that the opening of school is an exciting time for children.

“The kids are excited. They have been out of school for some time because of COVID restrictions and they are very pleased to be going back in the school,” he said. ”One thing we want to make sure is that all our schools are ready.”

“We need to make sure all the teachers are ready and one thing we want to continue to advocate for particularly in EGB is a need for us to construct a school,” said the MP for EGB.

Mr Thompson, former minister of Grand Bahama in the Minnis Administration, stated that the previous FNM government left funds in the budget for the government to construct a school.

“This (PLP) government decided that they would not do it this year, but next year. So, we are going to continue to follow-up with them to ensure that the people of EGB are not left behind or neglected. And so, one of the things we continue to advocate for particularly in Sweeting’s Cay, High Rock, and the McLean's Town. That kids in those areas unfortunately still must be bused to Freeport. So, we want to make sure the government does not forget our kids in EGB.”

Mr Thompson was referring to the building of a new All Age School in the East End area. “We are very interested in making sure that school happens, and that it is constructed in the shortest period of time,” he said.