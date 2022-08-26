Lyford Cay condo developer to move on ‘final approval’

By NEIL HARTNELL

The developer behind a controversial Lyford Cay condominium project yesterday said it will move forward to obtain “final approval” despite planning authorities requiring that the number of units be slashed by 30 percent.

David Dingman, Eastmor Properties’ chief executive, did not directly address this or the Town Planning Committee’s stipulation that the condo complex’s height be cut by one-third - from nine storeys to six storeys - in a statement to Tribune Business.

Focusing on the positive, he pointed out that the Committee had upheld Eastmor’s argument that the project site could be used for a condominium development and pledged that the developer will now move to complete the studies and other approvals needed.

“Eastmor is most appreciative of the decision of the Town Planning Committee, which has affirmed the use of its land as a condominium site,” Mr Dingman said. “It looks forward to completing the studies requested by the Town Planning Committee, speaking with community stakeholders and to obtaining final approval, so that building may commence.

“As well as the positive economic impact anticipated, these condominiums will provide a vibrant Bahamian space for people who wish to enjoy condominium living.” The Town Planning Committee gave the go-ahead provided that Eastmor Properties reduces the density, scale and size of the proposed development.

Keenan Johnson, the Town Planning Committee’s chairman, told Tribune Business that “after extensive deliberations” on Tuesday it had decided to allow the development proposed by Eastmor Properties, headed by Michael Dingman’s son, to proceed to the next stage of the approvals process provided the number of units is reduced by 22.

He added, via What’s App message, that the Committee also wants the height to be lowered by three storeys although it had deemed the development compatible with the relevant land use and zoning requirements. “The Committee agrees that the proposed use by the applicant for condominiums is compatible with the land [use],” Mr Johnson wrote.

“The Committee considers the proposal of nine storeys and 72 units to be an overdevelopment of the site. However, the Committee is prepared to accept a proposal of a maximum six storeys and 50 units. The above is subject to the applicant obtaining a Traffic Impact Analysis and a Certificate of Environmental Clearance.”

The Town Planning Committee’s decision now places the onus on Mr Dingman and Eastmor to determine if they can accept a reduction in the project’s size, and whether it can work financially with a reduced number of units for sale. A reduced size could also help lower construction costs. Some may also view the decision as an effort to keep both sides happy - giving Eastmor a way to proceed while addressing some of its opponents’ concerns.

Charles Zonicle, director of physical planning, in an August 24, 2022, letter to Michael Alexiou of Alexiou & Associates, architects for the project, said the Town Planning Committee had come to its decision after reviewing “the scale and density of other developments in the vicinity of the project site”.

He added that the Traffic Impact Analysis “should investigate the viability of a second entrance from the Western Road”, and said: “The Committee has resolved to refuse the proposal of a nine-storey building and 72 units as it is deemed to be an overdevelopment of the site.”

The project has generated significant concerns and objections from the Lyford Cay Property Owners Association and individual residents and homeowners. The Association, in submissions crafted by its attorneys, Higgs & Johnson, alleged that the Eastmor project “could sound the death knell” for the way of life developed in the high-end, exclusive gated western New Providence community over the past 50-60 years.

It had warned: “The proposed development, if implemented, would result in an extraordinary 15 percent increase in the number of household units in Lyford Cay on less than 0.5 percent of the land in Lyford Cay. This is completely disproportionate and out of keeping with the density of developments typical in Lyford Cay.

“The proposed development is intended to comprise 72 units but there are only 467 existing households presently in Lyford Cay (370 single-family household units and 97 multi-family household units). Whilst there are other condominium developments in the community, it is nowhere near the same scale as the proposed development, and it is much less objectionable to residents due to the topography.

“The occupancy density of the proposed development is at a minimum 80 percent higher than current multi-family densities.... It has been noted that the proposed development would add an additional 216 bedrooms and 360 to 432 possible residents living in Lyford Cay,” the Association continued.

“The proposed development would appear likely to lead to over 100 additional cars moving around Lyford Cay on a daily or near-daily basis, without even accounting for the ordinary ingress and egress of non-residents in connection with the proposed development.”

The Association argued that the project site is subject to restrictive covenants that prevent multi-family development such as a condo project, but this was disputed by Eastmor, whose attorney is Allyson Maynard-Gibson QC, the former attorney general. Town Planning upheld the developer’s position.

Eastmor said in an earlier statement: “The condominium development presents an attractive proposition for persons seeking to downsize from their current residence, young professionals, as well as foreign residents relocating to The Bahamas for work purposes.

“The high-rise project is expected to provide a tremendous economic stimulus for the local economy both in the immediate and long-term, creating hundreds of construction jobs, other spin-off employment opportunities as well as $15-$18m [Mrs Maynard-Gibson said $30m] to the Government in stamp duty.” Some 40 persons were said to have shown interest in acquiring units.