Village Road Improvement Project now expected to be done in November

THE $6.4 million Village Road Improvement Project, originally expected to be completed in September, is now expected to be done in November, said Minister of Works and Utilities Alfred Sears.

During a tour of the project on Friday, Mr Sears spoke about the additional work to be done.

He said: “There are some additional works which are being scoped related to installing a roundabout in the front of Queen’s College and Bahamas National Trust. We will be meeting with both of those stakeholders to discuss further what is intended in order to make this roadway more efficient and also improve the quality of life.”

With schools set to reopen on Monday, concerns have been raised about how the road closures in the area will be a challenge.

Resident engineer Albrion Symonette, Jr, explained they will be diverting traffic to assist with the reopening of schools.

Mr Symonette Jr said: “So are we aware that the Queen’s College school reopens on Monday; what we have established is where our construction crews will come at that time.

“We are actually going to be diverting traffic through Brooklyn Avenue. So off of Village Road onto Brooklyn Avenue through the residential area around the Tuckaway Road.”

Additionally, the engineer also highlighted the construction of the roundabout would be beneficial to the efficiency of traffic flow.

Mr Symonette added: “So the placement of the roundabout would require us to do some demolition, some relocation of walls, some relocation of vegetation, and then once that is done, the roundabout would improve the efficiency flow of the Village Road and also improve safety for motorists and pedestrians alike.”

When asked about the details of the project he said it consisted of the installation of roughly about a mile worth of a BPL duct bank which is 16 pipes. The engineer noted there being an eight-inch water main along with improvements to several junctions, lane widening, and road paving in the project.

“We're also adding new smart traffic signals,” Mr Symonette said.

Mr Symonette noted that one of the primary challenges his team faced was a lot of underground utilities in the area. He explained damage caused to existing pipes did result in some delay in the process.

Additionally, when asked if there will be water drainage, Mr Symonette responded that they are improving the drainage system as well.

During the tour one reporter asked for an update on the Gladstone Road project. Mr Sears said consultations will commence shortly.

He noted the project would be similar to the work being done in Village Road as it would aid in improving the efficiency of that thoroughfare.

Mr Sears also thanked residents and business owners for their cooperation during the Village Road project. He emphasised that by November there will be a dramatically improved road, sidewalks, and more efficient infrastructure.