Activists march against abuse of power in society

MEMBERS of the Seventh-Day Adventist Churches on Grand Bahama took to the streets of Eight Mile Rock on Saturday taking a stand against abuse of power in all areas of society.

The “End It Now” March started around 5pm at Stephen’s Anglican playing field and ended at the EMR SDA Church, in Hanna Hill, where a rally was held featuring various speakers.

The event is a part of a major church initiative, which was initially launched in 2009, to raise awareness to all forms of abuse. This year’s focus is on abuse of power.

Attending on behalf of the government, Senator Kirkland Russell said they are committed to addressing issues of abuse in the country.

“This phenomenon is a true crisis in our country, and we must address it,” he said.

He noted that steps are being taken to deal with abuses concerning children and women.

“In the next few weeks, right here there will be a new department coming to Social Services just to deal with abuse of children. And, in the next legislative session, you will see a Bill coming to deal with abuse of women coming for debate because policies must be changed, and laws must be strengthened.”

Mr Russell commended the Northern Bahamas Seventh-Day Adventist on the island for taking a stand and responding to abuse in the country.

“We are committed to partnering to deal with this thing called abuse. We must ensure that Social Services can deal with the cases piled to the roof when people feel they can take advantage of little children and get away with it.”

Social worker Pauline Bowen Forbes, a senior manager, noted that a new division called the Domestic Violence Counselling and TIP (Trafficking in Persons) Unit will be located on the second floor of NIB Building Complex.

“This new unit will begin specifically to deal with persons with domestic violence where we work with them from ground zero to get them where they need to go,” she told the gathering.

Mrs Bowen-Forbes said there is also a safe house on Grand Bahama for victims.

“We cannot say where it is located, but I want to say that it is ready,” she said.

“Domestic violence is not a joke, it is very serious,” she said, urging people to report instances of abuse.

“You have to be very observant as it relates to persons who may be suffering. Do not take anything for granted no matter how simple it looks. And the victim of domestic violence is always going to have an excuse for whatever they are going through,” she said.

She noted that statistics at Social Services in Grand Bahama relating to reports of domestic violence does not reflect the true extent of the issue.

According to Mrs Bowen-Forbes, there were 22 cases reported in 2020, and 17 cases in 2021.

“With the statistics, it is not a high number, and the reason is this: we have a cultural thing where persons would grin and bear it. So, a lot (of victims) do not come to report what they are going through. And so, we want to stop that way of thinking.”

The Department of Social Services has established a hotline at 351-7763 for daytime callers. There is a 24-hour hotline that is also available.

“We are working diligently to sensitise the public and educate people of the importance of reporting domestic violence,” she said. “One case of abuse is one case too much.”

She stressed that the police are now mandated to report domestic violence complaints to Social Services.

Pastor Eric Clarke, president of the North Bahamas Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists (GB, Abaco, Bimini, and the Berry Islands), said ‘End It Now’ is an annual programme that is worldwide in the SDA Church.

“In its beginning in 2009, it targeted women because abuse was primarily increasing against women. Since then, we expanded it across the board. We believe any form of violence against anyone is unacceptable. We encourage folks to call the police and to report violence,” Pastor Clarke said.

“We support the laws of the land, and the programme of the church, and all those who have joined us in the struggle to end it now,” she said.