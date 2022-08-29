‘More than 100 new teachers recruited’

THE Ministry of Education has recruited more than 100 new teachers to address shortages while safety in public school campuses is expected to be increased with a new training programme for security officers, Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin said last night.

Her comments came in a national address about the state of public education ahead of the opening of schools today.

Ms Hanna Martin highlighted the learning loss and challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and highlighted strides made to address these issues since she took office.

On the teacher shortage, Ms Hanna Martin said the new recruits have varying specialties adding that additional recruitment is underway to meet scarcity subject areas and deficits in some schools.

She also said: “It is imperative that we match teachers with every subject that is needed. We have been working to accomplish this task, particularly in many disciplines that have become even more urgent during the period of remote learning. One such area is special education, and in fact, children with special needs have perhaps suffered most in the virtual learning environment. Special education teachers are in short supply.

“To address this deficit the ministry is currently in discussion with a major international university to provide an opportunity for our teachers to read for a Master’s degree in Special Education, a programme not currently available at the University of The Bahamas.”

On the issue of school security, she said the ministry’s security staff are undergoing specialised training with the Royal Bahamas Police Force. The first squad graduated two weeks ago and training for the remaining officers will take place soon.

“Additionally, several officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force have been assigned by the commissioner of police to Junior and Senior High Schools throughout the country.

“These officers are specially trained having received international certification as school resource officers and they will work in collaboration with the principal of the respective schools to assist in securing campuses and in guiding students on an array of vexing social issues by way of a curriculum which these officers will deliver.”