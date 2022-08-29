Moxey: Branded bags were ‘misstep’

AFTER coming under fire on social media for handing out backpacks with her name on them at a back-to-school event, Pineridge MP Ginger Moxey said the branded bags were originally meant for her team members but were given out widely due to too many being “printed in error”.

Photos circulated on social media yesterday of the bags, which bore the logo “Ginger Moxey for Pineridge”, with some suggesting Ms Moxey was self-centred.

In a statement, Ms Moxey acknowledged the “misstep,” and explained what she said occurred.

“With regards to social media posts, my heart is for the people and our back-to-school giveaway was intended to ensure our children received backpacks and school supplies. The logo and branded bags were for our team members and their families.

“However, too many of the branded bags were printed in error, and due to time constraints, it was too late to place another order for the scheduled back-to-school event date.

“There was heavy demand and therefore we utilised branded bags in conjunction with unbranded bags to ensure that every child received a bag.

“We acknowledge this misstep.”

She said the event was organised from “personal funds” and not the government.

Some people on social media likened the development to the 2019 controversy involving then Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Lanisha Rolle after pins with images of her face were given to young people who participated in Youth Parliament events.