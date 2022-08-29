‘WE’RE IN FOR A ROUGH RIDE’: PM urges people to be frugal with inflation on rise

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

PRIME Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis is urging Bahamians to be frugal with their spending habits due to rising inflation, saying it appears that the country is “in for a rough ride for another few months” based on the predictions of finance experts.

Mr Davis was asked whether Bahamians could expect further economic hardship given the expected rise in inflation.

Earlier this month, John Rolle, the Central Bank’s governor, warned locals to brace for higher inflation rates, saying the cost of living crisis facing many Bahamian families has yet “to peak”.

Yesterday, Mr Davis said: “Well, there was a meeting from the central bank governors of the world just very recently and they are predicting that it’s going to get a bit worse before it gets better even though there are signs that are so inherently contradictory when you look at all what I call the economic indices that speaks to whether inflation is going to be stabilised and/or it’s going to be a runaway horse as it has been and from their prognosis, it seems that we are in for yet a rough ride for another few months.

“Hence, they’re talking about lowering the interest rate again or increasing the interest rates and so those are some of the things so we just have to continue to watch and try to do the things that we could do. A lot of it is beyond our control and all we can do is just work with what we can control and that’s some of the things that we’ve been doing.”

When asked if Bahamians are advised to brace for another few rough months, Mr Davis only said he recommended that people be more conversative with their money.

“I’ll advise that they be vigilant and be frugal and let us work together to combat the challenges that we have for inflation,” he added.

Surging gas prices and high food costs – largely a direct result of inflation and the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war - have been among the list of grievances expressed by Bahamians in recent months.

And Bahamians could expect to see the situation worsen in the days ahead as Super Value owner Rupert Roberts recently predicted a rise in prices of items such as rice, cooking oils, tomato products and evaporated milk.

Elevated costs are expected up until next March, he added.

In his budget communication in May, Prime Minister Davis announced a series of relief measures aimed to assist Bahamians struggling with the inflationary high cost of living.

The proposed measures include increased social assistance, targeted minimum wage increases for workers in the public sector, duty reductions on certain food items among other things.

He later revealed that the government was considering reducing fuel taxes for gas retailers with a view to bringing relief to both retailers and consumers.

When questioned on the matter earlier this month, he told reporters that a decision on the issue will be made soon, adding “we’re working on it now”.