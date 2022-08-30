‘Govt must tackle issue of aggressive animals’

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Court Reporter
AN animal advocate believes successive governments have failed to deal with aggressive animals, and owners of dogs that attack people should be held accountable.
Bahamas Humane Society (BHS) president Kim Aranha spoke to The Tribune after a suspected dog attack left a man dead on the weekend.
Police said the man’s body was found around 4am Saturday with apparent dog bite injuries. Ms Aranha noted this is the second major dog attack that happened this year after Alicia Barton was nearly killed by a pack of dogs in January. A 27-year-old man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court in February in connection with that dog attack.
Ms Aranha fears this latest attack will be swept under the rug.
“And until we make people responsible for their own animals it’s never going to stop. Because if they do pick up the dogs and they take them to the pound and they put them to sleep, the owner doesn’t care. You need to prosecute and charge the owner to the highest possible extent of the law because they are the ones responsible for those animals. It’s too easy to put the dogs to sleep and then the matter is not closed.”
She said that there has been a trend in people raising aggressive dogs to protect property. She added that if people choose to go that route they need to take the necessary precautions to ensure public safety. The BHS president was also critical of the current and previous government administrations’ handling of aggressive dogs, saying that while legislation exists addressing the issue, it is very rarely acted upon.
“If we have a dog that we feel is aggressive, if we love them very much we should keep them out of circulation, we should keep them in our property, we should be mindful of it and we should not breed it. Your dog will still protect your property without it being aggressive.
“I think it’s always been handled very badly by both administrations. I’m not picking on anybody here. I don’t think The Bahamas has ever handled dog attacks properly. You need to start handling this before it happens. You need to have the rules in place, and actually the legislation is in place, but it’s not applied that people must keep their dogs on their property. Now I know that’s difficult because there are what I call community potcakes that wander around and it’s going to take a while for us to get everybody to where they can fence in their properties.”
She said the BHS can help people with guidelines on how to fence in their properties.
She also called on the public to be more responsible with their animals to prevent future attacks.
“This cannot actually go on. People have to be held responsible for what they or their animals have done. And that actually somebody lost their life in this it’s just sickening, it’s sickening and it’s unforgivable and there’s nothing that can ever be said to the families let alone the poor man who’s dead.”
A relative identified Saturday’s victim as 61-year-old Anthony Swan.
Comments
K4C 6 hours, 45 minutes ago
Adjusted Headlines
‘Govt must tackle the issue of TOO MANY animals’
tribanon 6 hours ago
Typical Kim Aranha.
Why isn't the Bahamas Humane Society patrolling New Providence, with police protection if necessary, to round up and 'put down' (blue juice) the unlicensed dogs roaming around all over the place, especially in poorer areas?
Blaming the government and the supposed owners of these abandoned animals accomplishes nothing and frankly makes the BHS seem like a useless organization that has lost its way.
pileit 5 hours, 57 minutes ago
I think this is daft, if you'd take a minute to investigate what BHS DOES do, with the limited funds they have, you might eat your ill-informed words. But hey lets all shut up and let the dogs run rampant, noone's responsible for them right?
tribanon 5 hours, 26 minutes ago
The BHS cries poor mouth while getting an additional 15 acres of land in the Chippingham area. Meanwhile they do very little of what they should be doing that would be most impactful for our society. The BHS mission must extend well beyond finding homes and/or putting down the animals brought to their front door by a relatively few members of the public.
DWW 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
this woman never ceases to amaze with how out of touch and jaded they are.
pileit 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
Some jerk moved into a house beside mine and decided he wanted to be a "dog breeda", he cages some of the animals night and day, so now the space between our houses is an echo chamber for trapped miserable adult dogs to bark and howl incessantly, while the periodic litter of puppies screech endlessly... its honestly mind blowing how crass and uncivil we have become to each other.
tribanon 5 hours, 20 minutes ago
Call Kim Aranha and ask her to get someone at BHS to help you out. Good luck!
ohdrap4 5 hours, 6 minutes ago
Something similar happened to me. The breeding stopped after they realised it costs a fortune to vaccinate and vet 10-12 puppies and they caught parvo and most died. Eventually they moved somewhere else. These dogs were not roaming the street so animal control could not do anything,
bahamianson 3 hours, 16 minutes ago
The two legged ones or the four legged ones? It has done a terrible job of dealing with the two legged ones.
Sickened 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
Correct. We need to give the 'blue juice' to the two legged ones roaming around day and night, and doing nothing useful in society.
Sickened 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
The gov't needs a program to spay and neuter humans who also breed like dogs and leave the pups to fend for themselves. Boy how similar we are to our hotcakes. We also treat each other like we treat the dogs as well. Wow!
If one had to write a song about potcakes, foreigners would think the song was about Bahamians. Funnily, we also have plenty bums who bark at parked cars. Crazy the similarities.
GodSpeed 2 hours, 16 minutes ago
Just stop feeding them and the problem with correct itself. The only reason they keep breeding is because they can get assistance from the government to eat.
longgone 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
So your solution is to let them starve to death?? Nice guy!!
