Man tells of ‘cool brother’ lost in dog attack

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE brother of a 61-year-old man who police suspect was mauled to death by several dogs remembered him as a promising young basketball player who lost his way due to drugs and mental illness.

Arthur Swan told The Tribune yesterday that his brother, Anthony Swan, could always go to their mother’s restaurant, Peggy’s Quick Serve, for a hot meal even though he chose to live on the streets.

Mr Swan said he initially heard his brother was the possible victim of the dog attack on social media; however, he did not believe it was true until he saw police press liaison officer, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings reporting on the scene.

According to reports, around 4am on Saturday police were called to the intersection of Palm Tree Avenue and East Street where they discovered a body with injuries consistent with bite marks.

Mr Swan said it was no secret that his brother used to be on the streets asking people for money due to his mental condition, however that did not stop his family from loving him.

“He’s been in that condition for some 40 plus years,” Mr Swan explained.

“As a result of the drugs and the drugs led into a mental issue, he never rebounded. As much as my family tried, because we had him committed to Sandilands on numerous occasions. We paid a private psychologist and psychiatrist to deal with him on numerous occasions, but to no avail.”

Mr Swan said even though they tried to get Anthony the mental health assistance he needed it became challenging because he would often spiral back into old habits.

When asked how he would describe the victim, Mr Swan said he was a “cool brother”.

Before his brother grew to have a drug problem and became known to the police for his behaviour, Mr Swan said Anthony was a star athlete who had a promising career.

“He was one of the top basketball players in his time. He was also one of the best skaters in The Bahamas when we had places like the skating rink. He used to win skating championships on numerous occasions. He was an excellent basketball player and a great skater. In his time, he was well known until drugs took hold of him, and that affected him tremendously mentally,” Mr Swan said.

Although The Tribune was not able to speak to the victim’s mother, it was said she loved Anthony dearly.

Anthony’s brother said his mother was distraught over his brother’s death. He explained his mother tried to help Anthony repeatedly by trying to treat his condition and help him in any way she could.

He added: “She knew the road he was on was going to lead to an untimely death, but the manner in which he died, how he was killed, that was even more disturbing.”

Mr Swan said he hopes that one day there will be stricter enforcement on laws pertaining to vicious dogs and those who own them.

He said there has been a dog issue for a long time in the country and unfortunately his brother was killed as a result.

Police are encouraging members of the public who have overly aggressive or uncontrollable dogs that they cannot restrain in aggressive situations or circumstances, consistently bark, are always agitated, fight, create disturbances with other animals, or try to attack people, to ensure their yards are properly secured and enclosed to prevent their animals escaping.