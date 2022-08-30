Signing to formalise agreements between Bahamas and Hunan Province of China – 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis presided over a joint signing ceremony to formalise agreements between The Bahamas and the Hunan Province of China yesterday.

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between The Bahamas and China,” said Prime Minister Davis before offering sincere thanks to the Chinese government for their support in helping to strengthen The Bahamas’ infrastructure. The Chinese government has previously donated medical equipment and supplies to aid the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and hemodialysis machinery and equipment.

Mr Davis said both countries share several priorities, which “include matters relating to health, agriculture, and the human connections between our respective countrymen”. He pledged to match the Chinese commitment to strengthening ties.

Photos: BIS