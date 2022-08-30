Work has started on 50th Independence celebrations

PLANS for the country’s 50th Independence Day celebrations are already underway with special activities planned for the Family Islands, according to Seabreeze MP Leslia Miller-Brice.

“We have an amazing team that we have put together as we plan our 50th anniversary,” she told reporters at SuperClubs Breezes yesterday.

“We are analysing every aspect of the 49th and in our humble opinion, there are some areas that we have to improve on and so we are making our notes as we move forward.

“As it relates to the 50th, it’s extremely important to us that we get feedback from the Bahamian public. We want to include all Bahamians. It’s not a 50th anniversary celebration that should be decided between ten persons sitting at a roundtable.

“We want Bahamians to tell us what is it that you want to see, what is it that you want to do and we want to ensure that all Bahamians from all walks of life are included and the events and activities that we do produce, we want to ensure that all demographics are included in that.”

The country’s 49th Independence Day Celebrations were a rich display of Bahamian culture with days long celebrations that saw the return of the ecumenical service at Clifford Park and the people’s Junkanoo rush.

The celebrations were held under the theme “Proud to be Bahamian.”

Costs associated with the events are still being calculated, The Tribune was told.

Next year, Mrs Miller- Brice said she expects that the nation’s independence celebrations will be even bigger and better.

“With the 49th, it was extremely important to us to ensure that our events were not just Nassau centric. The Family Islands and, of course, our foreign missions are extremely excited as we move into our 50th anniversary,” she added.

“We will ensure that events are held in all of our Family Islands. We will partner with the ministry of agriculture because they are responsible for regattas and we will ensure that when we visit those family islands that the family island administrators are well involved, and we do plan to have lots of events and activities on the Family Islands.”

She also revealed that a number of special guests have been invited to attend next year’s festivities, saying Bahamians “can definitely expect lots of visitors to our shores.”

“Just know that there is a lot of excitement and a lot of buzz around the world as it relates to the Bahamas’ 50th independence,” she also said.