Andros trio charged with armed robbery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THREE Andros men were yesterday charged with armed robbery.

Ashton Mott, 21, and Shelton Kemp, 19, both represented by Wendawn Miller-Frazer, and Lyndano Whyms, 20, stood before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

The three men from Staniard Creek, Andros, faced two counts of armed robbery.

On July 31 in New Providence, the accused reportedly robbed Ayeola Culmer of $100 cash while armed with a handgun.

Then on August 24 in Andros, the trio are said to have robbed De’Angelo Rolle at gunpoint of $1,341 cash. The men are also accused of stealing $3,077 worth of property from Mr Rolle at the same time, including Dell laptops, a white iPhone 12 mini, a grey tablet, blue ZTE cell phone, a blue Samsung cellphone and a grey Samsung cellphone.

They were not required to enter a plea in court due to the nature of the offence.

Magistrate Vogt-Evans told the men that she lacked the jurisdiction to grant them bail and that they could only apply to the Supreme Court for it, where their matter will ultimately be heard.

They were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

They are expected to be served voluntary bills of indictment on November 1.