BPSU needs to do better

EDITOR, The Tribune.

What’s going on in BPSU with claim cheques?

I am writing to publicly express my displeasure in the BPSU union and expose the kind of empathy the leadership has its members.

A claim was submitted on behalf of my mother in February 2022. To date, the only response that is received is Not Yet! It has been five full months - not counting the weeks in February. We were told 8-10 weeks. I was subsequently told they are still working on last year. Where are the monies going?

My mother will be 91 years in a few months (if life lasts); she has health issues now and needs the funds desperately. It is disheartening to know, if need be, we would have to come up with funds to pay again and wait for a year to be reimbursed. My mom has faithfully paid her union dues and medical premium for years ($182.50) from her pension. 10% less since VAT was lowered. I am now paying to assist her because she can’t afford to let the insurance lapse at this time.

I have written to the Office of the BPSU – attention Mr Kimsley Ferguson (President) – I received No Response. I have sent the same letter to Mr Ferguson’s WhatsApp number (which he read) – No Response. I followed up with a copy of my original Letter To The Editor (which he has read) – Again No Response. Where is his heart?

I hope my letter to you is published to bring a spotlight on this matter.

FED UP WITH BPSU

Nassau,

August 30, 2022.