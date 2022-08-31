Wanted: Police want to quiz Omar Archer

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE released a wanted poster yesterday for former contractor’s registrar Omar Archer, who they want to speak with about an investigation regarding an assault at a Free National Movement meeting last week.

According to the flyer, his last known address was Lewis Street, Nassau Village.

This comes after an FNM Meritorious Council Member was allegedly assaulted last week by another party member, said to be a supporter of former FNM leader and former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

The incident was said to have taken place at the FNM’s Golden Isles Constituency Association meeting at Gerald Cash Primary School last Tuesday.

FNM officials later said the man who was assaulted required medical attention due to “significant” injuries that included a fractured jaw. FNM leader Michael Pintard has since condemned the attack.

Police press liaison officer, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings confirmed the case was filed by the alleged victim.

The Tribune understands that the altercation, including potential disciplinary action for the member, was discussed at the FNM’s executive committee and the central council’s end of month meeting last week.