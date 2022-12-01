Man accused of gun threat

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison yesterday after allegedly threatening someone with a handgun.

Ashton Robeldo, 22, faced Magistrate Shaka Serville on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

On November 26 in New Providence, it is alleged that Robeldo assaulted Tasmin Astwood with a handgun.

Robeldo pleaded not guilty to the offence in court. The accused was sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until a bail decision is made on his case on December 2.