Man accused of gun threat

A MAN was remanded to prison yesterday after allegedly threatening someone with a handgun.
Ashton Robeldo, 22, faced Magistrate Shaka Serville on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
On November 26 in New Providence, it is alleged that Robeldo assaulted Tasmin Astwood with a handgun.
Robeldo pleaded not guilty to the offence in court. The accused was sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until a bail decision is made on his case on December 2.
