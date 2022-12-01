Two new cruise ships sail to Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO new cruise ships are expected to make inaugural voyages to Grand Bahama, with one arriving this week.

Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam will call at Freeport Harbour on Friday. The second vessel, Windstar Cruise Line’s Star Legend will call on Friday, December 16.

Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey and Ministry of Tourism officials will be in attendance at Friday’s official plaque exchange ceremony at 9.30am on board the Statendam.

The Nieuw Statendam is the second in the line of Pinnacle-class cruise ships. It was named best new cruise ship and best mid-size cruise ship due to its inspired design and entertainment options.

The 2,666-passenger vessel is about 975 ft in length and 114.8ft in width.

Holland has a fleet of 11 modern classic ships and offers more than 500 sailings a year visiting all seven continents. Cruises include both popular and less-travelled ports in the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, Mexico, South America, the Panama Canal, Australia, New Zealand and Asia — as well as unique voyages to the Amazon and Antarctica.

The Windstar Cruise Line has six ships in its fleet. The Star Legend has a capacity of 312 guests.

Ms Moxey also expected to attend the ship’s inaugural visit on December 16.