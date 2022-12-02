Bell hoping for amicable resolution over salaries

By LETRE SWEETING

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

LABOUR and Immigration Minister Keith Bell yesterday said he is not concerned with the “rhetoric” being spread about union negotiations for public servants’ salary increases, adding he hopes for an “amicable” resolution.

Mr Bell made these comments yesterday on the sidelines of a conference at the National Training Agency on Gladstone Road. His comments came in response to union leaders of the Bahamas National Alliance Trade Union Congress (BNATUC) on Wednesday calling for the government to consult with the Bahamas Public Service Union (BPSU) about any changes to increases in salaries for public servants in advance of implementation.

Mr Bell said yesterday that his ministry is satisfied with where negotiations are currently between the government and the BPSU, as the government is ready to come to an agreement.

“I am satisfied that we as a government will continue to negotiate and the unions will continue to negotiate in good faith and bring this to an amicable resolution. That is my anticipation, that’s what I hope, but I am not necessarily concerned about all of the rhetoric that you hear out there, because I’m satisfied that both parties are at the table,” Mr Bell said.

“They’re going to work these differences out and they can come to an understanding to ensure that the main objective is that the workers of this country are the beneficiaries of what it is that the government is prepared to give us what we can do,” he said.

“Obviously, you’re going to have the tango back and forth, in respect to ensuring that what the union wants and what the government is able to give, that they both more or less come together and there is some, not so much compromise, but rather that there is some understanding and arrangement agreement,” Mr Bell said.

“The government, as I’m advised, we are in a position of readiness. It is just now to ensure that the union fully agrees, understands, and that we incorporate their views on what their position is, as far as we possibly can,” he said.

Mr Bell added that he planned to reach out to BPSU president Kimsley Ferguson yesterday afternoon in an effort to ensure that in moving forward negotiations are “cordial”.

“I reached out to him (Mr Ferguson) this morning. He tried to reach me yesterday (Wednesday). I, unfortunately, didn’t get it, because I was in a meeting. I apologise to him for that, but he did try to reach me. But again, I know that the other government negotiators, they are in communication back and forth,” Mr Bell said.

“When I leave from here, I’m going to reach out to the negotiator and I’m going to reach out to Mr Ferguson as well to ensure that they continue with the cordial negotiations because at the end of the day, it isn’t about any of us. It’s really (about the) workers and ensuring that we protect their interests,” he said.

On Wednesday, the representatives of the BNATUC, including president Belinda Wilson and BPSU president Kimsley Ferguson, held a press conference to respond to the government’s announcement in a memorandum and proposal document last Friday with proposed salary increases for public servants.

The proposal included changes to initial increases made by the BPSU, without the voice of the BPSU, said Mr Ferguson on Wednesday.

“We are confirming to date that we have not met with the government to sign off on any particular item in the industrial agreement. And these increases regarding the responsibility allowance is not something that the Bahamas Public Service Union will be signing off on,” Mr Ferguson said at the time.